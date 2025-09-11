7 Ways Luxury Yachting and Transport Are Redefining Modern Lifestyle

Burgess, the global authority in luxury yachting, is setting the tone for the 2025 Cannes Yachting Festival with a showcase of its spectacular fleet of superyachts. From September 9 to 14, the French Riviera transforms into Europe’s largest in-water stage for innovation and elegance, marking the start of the international boat show season. Yacht enthusiasts will discover the epitome of design, craftsmanship, and performance as Burgess presents a curated lineup that includes STARBURST III, WILLOW, MAVERICK, NO DESTINATION, and the aptly named REGINE OF CANNES — each a testament to the artistry and engineering shaping the future of luxury yachting.