Up Norway Launches “Arctic Women, Blazing Trails” Expedition
As travelers increasingly seek experiences that inspire resilience and connection, Up Norway has unveiled Arctic Women, Blazing Trails, a seven-day women’s survival expedition through Norway’s far north. Departing March 25–April 1, 2026, the inaugural journey is limited to eight guests and combines outdoor skills training with immersive cultural storytelling and the camaraderie that emerges when women move together through wild landscapes.
Survival Skills with a Northern Lens
The journey begins in Bodø, where guests travel by express boat to Naustholmen, a tiny islet in the Steigen archipelago. Here, they meet expedition host Randi Skaug, the first Norwegian woman to summit Everest and complete the Seven Summits. Days on the island unfold under her guidance—learning to stay warm in Arctic conditions, cook over open fire, forage, build safe trails, and embrace mornings by the sea. Skaug’s approach blends humor and grit, preparing guests both practically and mentally for what lies ahead.
Coastal Voyage on Hurtigruten
Midway through the week, travelers board Hurtigruten’s MS Vesterålen, a coastal vessel steeped in maritime heritage. With its panoramic lounges, Scandinavian-style cabins, and Nordic menus, the overnight sailing northward offers a comfortable counterpoint to the rugged skills-building of the islets. Watching fjords and snow-covered peaks pass by from the warmth of the ship becomes part of the narrative rhythm of the expedition.
Immersion on Senja Island
The final days unfold on Senja, Norway’s second-largest island above the Arctic Circle, known for its dramatic peaks, storm-battered beaches, and tranquil forests within Ånderdalen National Park. Guests are hosted at Norwegian Wild, a retreat founded by Hege Enge Dekkerhus, whose philosophy on resilience stems from her personal journey with illness and stress. Her approach centers wellness in the outdoors, pairing survival skills with practices that support presence and recovery.
Days are shaped around snowshoeing in birch forests, open-flame cooking, ice fishing, and winter kayaking in sheltered coves. When conditions align, husky adventures add another dimension to the experience. Evenings are restorative: saunas, jacuzzis, and stargazing under the polar sky. Accommodations in Nordic cabins emphasize simplicity, warmth, and shared spaces for meals and gear. For those seeking heightened immersion, an outdoor tented night may be arranged, weather permitting.
A Dialogue of Women’s Voices
At its heart, Arctic Women, Blazing Trails is more than a survival course. It is a conversation between women who have shaped their lives around the Arctic. Skaug’s storytelling, woven with lived resilience, meets Dekkerhus’s focus on presence and well-being. Guests are encouraged to cultivate tangible skills while reflecting on strength, confidence, and the meaning of community in extreme environments.
Beyond the Inaugural Departure
Following its March 2026 debut, Arctic Women, Blazing Trails will evolve into a fully customizable Up Norway journey, available year-round for private groups. Pricing for the seven-day experience begins at $5,381 USD per person based on double occupancy, with a solo private-room supplement of $956 USD. The package includes curated accommodations, guided activities, select meals, local transfers—including the Havila coastal voyage—and Up Norway’s seamless digital travel support.
About Up Norway
Founded in 2016, Up Norway is Scandinavia’s premier curator of sustainable luxury travel. With recognition from Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, and Forbes, as well as certification as a B Corporation™, the company is dedicated to connecting discerning travelers with Norway’s culture, cuisine, and landscapes. Its curated accommodations extend beyond boutique hotels to include stilted log cabins, yurts, igloos, and lighthouses, always with an emphasis on authenticity and connection to local hosts.
By combining sustainability, access to places off the tourist trail, and a digital travel guide that enhances rather than replaces human service, Up Norway continues to redefine what meaningful travel looks like in the 21st century.
