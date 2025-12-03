From Peaks to Pines: A Road Trip to the Rockies and the Kootenays

Holding onto the lever for my life, we’re released and begin picking up meteoric speed. I jerk the lever back to slow us down, and can feel the amusement of those watching from above. I don’t care. I’m comfortable now. Suddenly, my son jerks the lever forward and hurls us uncontrollably down the mountain. My screams can be heard in Vancouver! At the bottom, my panting is drowned out by his giggles. “Can we do it again?” He begs. Actually, I have to admit, that was incredible. Within minutes we are back up top, strapping in again. No need for instructions now. We’ve got this! We’re bombing down the mountain, winding through the trees with maximum excitement. What a rush! It’s time to leave, but, “Do you think we should go one more time?” I ask him. “Yes!” He replies. And away we go!