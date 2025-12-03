Bay Hopping on Lake Superior

The warmth and congeniality of Robinson and Cora, as we cook over a fire pit at the beach, is heartfelt. They are our interlocutors between the land, the history, and our curiosity; and they are our guides to the annual Ketegaunseebee (Garden River) Pow Wow in Baawaating, the Ojibwe territory, meaning "Place of the Rapids." Robinson reaches into his medicine bag and sprinkles sacred herbs into an abalone shell. Sage, for strength, wisdom and clarity; Cedar, for positive energy; Sweet Grass for repelling negative energy; and Tobacco for giving thanks and connecting the Earth and Spirit worlds. He lights them into a smoky perfume that we cup in the palm of our hands to wash over our faces and hearts and say "miigwech." We are now purified through this smudging ritual, and can enter the grounds.