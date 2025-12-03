Elora is Gorge-ous

But our One Axe Pursuit is not yet done. A few minutes-walk leads us to Victoria Park where we strap into a different set of gear, clip on to a cable anchored to a tree, and then rappel down the cliff. The episodic contrast from urban to nature, and the clean, fresh air amidst the sounds of the rushing water below, feels beautiful and fun. With ONE AXE Pursuits, just when we think the experience is winding down, a new thrill is thrown into the mix. As we're rappelling toward the river, we swing into a cave in the cliff wall and stop for a picnic of nibbles and sparkling water. This is a remarkably unique opportunity to appreciate nature, to exercises our thrills and skills, and to discover a totally out-of-the-box, unique experience.