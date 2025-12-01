The Best “In-Between Holiday” Escapes for 2025

Grassy Flats turns the “in-between holiday” into a stretch of wide-open days shaped by saltwater and sky. Paddleboard over calm, clear flats at sunrise, kayak through mangrove tunnels, or embrace the resort’s signature draw: one of the best kiteboarding scenes in the Keys. Sailing cruises offer a sun-chasing alternative for those who prefer a gentler pace. On land, eco-chic rooms, rooftop ocean views, and live music at The Palm Deck create an atmosphere that feels both laid-back and refined. Guests can snorkel right off the property, bike the island, or simply drift in a hammock while the breeze sets the tone. It is the kind of place where the reset comes naturally.