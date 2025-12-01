The Best “In-Between Holiday” Escapes for 2025

The stretch between Thanksgiving and Christmas carries its own kind of magic. The calendar slows just enough for a reset, the year’s pace starts to soften, and a well-chosen escape can make December feel spacious rather than chaotic. For travelers looking to reclaim that rare window of calm, these five properties promise the right blend of comfort, character, and holiday season ease.
Set directly on the sand, Beach House Fort Lauderdale captures everything the in-between holidays do best: slower mornings, softer schedules, and a sense of uninterrupted shoreline calm. Suites open to sweeping Atlantic views, while a private cabana by the oceanfront pool becomes an effortless retreat thanks to full food and beverage service. Guests can indulge in spa treatments designed to release lingering seasonal stress, then savor coastal cuisine and fresh cocktails at S3 with the sea just steps away. Whether the goal is reconnecting with loved ones, regaining rhythm, or simply watching another golden sunrise, this beachside haven turns early December into its own mini-vacation.
Holiday fatigue has a way of building quickly, which makes Caerula Mar Club a dream antidote. Tucked along ten acres of untouched turquoise shoreline, this boutique hotel invites total rest. The property’s warm aesthetic and crisp design signal tranquility the moment guests arrive. Days shift easily between poolside lounging, shaded hammocks beneath palm trees, and treatments at the oceanfront spa. Dining ranges from casual bites at the poolside bar to refined meals built on locally sourced ingredients. For those craving adventure, South Andros offers boating, hiking, underwater cave exploration, and visits to the island’s mystical blue holes. It is the kind of escape that returns you to yourself.
Cancun’s near-perfect December weather and easy flight access make it a standout for a quick holiday reset. JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa places guests in the heart of the Hotel Zone, just fifteen minutes from the airport. Rooms draw inspiration from the ombre blues of the sea and an excerpt in the Mayan text Popol Vuh, featuring hand carved wood details, graphic aerial artwork, freestanding soaking tubs, rainfall showers, and balconies with cinematic ocean views. Travelers can spend the day in a beachfront cabana or a Bali-style day bed, complete with brunch baskets or beer buckets. A Mayan-inspired fifty-minute spa treatment offers cultural grounding, while evenings at the JW Lobby Bar turn into a tasting experience thanks to its 150 Margaritas Menu featuring silver, reposado, and añejo tequilas.
Grassy Flats turns the “in-between holiday” into a stretch of wide-open days shaped by saltwater and sky. Paddleboard over calm, clear flats at sunrise, kayak through mangrove tunnels, or embrace the resort’s signature draw: one of the best kiteboarding scenes in the Keys. Sailing cruises offer a sun-chasing alternative for those who prefer a gentler pace. On land, eco-chic rooms, rooftop ocean views, and live music at The Palm Deck create an atmosphere that feels both laid-back and refined. Guests can snorkel right off the property, bike the island, or simply drift in a hammock while the breeze sets the tone. It is the kind of place where the reset comes naturally.
San Juan’s warm winter weather and no-passport access make it an easy choice for a quick December getaway. Caribe Hilton, celebrating its seventy-fifth anniversary this month, carries a storied legacy as a cultural hotspot in the mid-twentieth century and holds a place in cocktail history as the birthplace of the original piña colada. Its secluded stretch of soft-sand beach offers privacy and ease, while the resort’s lively atmosphere adds a playful twist to relaxation. Guests can unwind, explore the city’s rich culture, and enjoy the property’s blend of nostalgia and modern comfort — all within a short flight of major East Coast cities.
The weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas rarely offer room to breathe, but choosing the right destination can reset the entire season. Whether the escape calls for turquoise water, Keys-style adventure, Mexican hospitality, or a touch of Puerto Rican history, these five luxury stays turn early December into a well-timed gift to yourself.
