Discover the Whisky and Wine of Windsor

The range of wines at Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery is fresh and exuberant, but what is truly unique is pairing it with a basket of charcuterie and local cheese on the beach! With toes in the sand, I look to my right to see gentle waves of Lake Erie rolling up, and to my left, the vineyards I just walked through. Lady In Red is an aromatic bouquet with soft lush tannins. The Riesling is crisp and citric with a balanced and refreshing essence of green apple.