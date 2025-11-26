Whiskey & Fuego Takes Over The Biltmore: Miami’s Live-Fire Feast and Global Whiskey Showcase
Miami’s appetite for culinary spectacle finds a new spark this December as Heritage Fire and Whiskies of the World join forces for Whiskey & Fuego, a walk around tasting event built around open fire cooking and global whiskey exploration. Hosted at The Biltmore Hotel on Sunday, December 14, the evening brings together some of the region’s most accomplished chefs, acclaimed distillers, and spirited food lovers for an experience shaped around heat, heritage, and craftsmanship.
A Miami Event Where Fire Meets Fine Spirits
The Biltmore Hotel sets the stage for an all inclusive culinary journey that blends premium whiskey tastings with dishes prepared over live flame. Guests will encounter a lineup of Miami chefs whose creativity and technique reflect the breadth of the city’s dining scene. Among the talent participating this year are:
Aitor Garate of Edan Bistro
Andrew Gonzalez of Night Owl Cookies
Darien Borges and Ismael Llano of Pin Pan Pollo
Eduardo Lara of The Wolf of Tacos
Giorgio Rapicavoli of Luca Osteria and Eating House
Jeff Bud of Apocalypse BBQ
Karl Hayden of Hate Mondays Tavern
Mel Rodriguez and Rey Esperon of La Traila Barbecue
Ron Duprat of The Cabana Grille
Stephanie Diaz of Cry Baby
Val Mayes of The Amalfi Llama
Victor Rosales of Toro Toro Miami
Additional chefs and participating brands will be announced as the date nears.
Honoring Community Through Culinary Craft
The event reflects the mission of a21, the agency behind Heritage Fire and Whiskies of the World, whose portfolio includes some of the country’s largest food festivals. Brett Friedman, founder of a21, notes the special nature of the Miami stop each year. “Our annual local stop on the tour is always special for everyone in the a21 family,” he said. “We appreciate the tremendous support we receive from our attendees and it’s why we get such dynamic engagement from our chefs and partners.”
The program also carries a philanthropic purpose. Proceeds benefit Event Zero, Inc., a nonprofit advancing environmental and social impact initiatives in the live events industry. Guests are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles, with refill stations available onsite.
What Guests Can Expect at Whiskey & Fuego
VIP Admission and Early Access
VIP access runs from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM and includes early entry, exclusive pours, a welcome beverage, and full access to general admission offerings. Tickets are priced at 175 dollars per person.
General Admission Experience
General admission begins at 5:45 PM and offers global whiskey tastings, an array of open flame dishes featuring responsibly raised heritage breeds, live entertainment, and additional beverage pairings. Tickets are 125 dollars per person. All attendees must be 21 or older.
A National Tour Built on Culinary Innovation
Whiskey & Fire is part of an eight stop national tour created by Whiskies of the World and Heritage Fire. Each city highlights local chefs, pitmasters, and distillers through a combination of whiskey tastings and regionally inspired dishes. The intent is to spotlight both craft spirits and the culinary identity of each destination, with Miami’s stop offering one of the most ambitious gatherings on the schedule.
The Partners Behind the Fire
This year’s event is supported by an extensive roster of partners. Regions Bank serves as the title partner, with Goya Foods as the presenting partner. Sponsors include Adelphi Selection, Abode Road Winery, Ardamurchan Distillery, Black Tot Rum, The GlenAllachie, Hakata Whisky, Kilchoman, M&H Distillery, Nc’Nean, Port Askaig Islay, Wolfburn, and many others across the whiskey, wine, rum, and craft spirits categories. Additional sponsors will be announced ahead of the event.
A Culinary Celebration with Miami Flair
With Miami’s reputation as a global dining destination, Whiskey & Fuego arrives at the perfect moment in the season. The combination of open flame cooking, rare whiskey selections, and the historic elegance of The Biltmore creates a setting where craft, creativity, and flavor take center stage.
The event offers a chance to experience Miami’s chefs in a new format, engage with acclaimed distillers, and explore responsibly sourced ingredients prepared through live fire techniques. It is a celebration of taste and tradition that brings culinary communities and spirits enthusiasts together for a night shaped by storytelling, technique, and shared passion.
