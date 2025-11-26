Whiskey & Fuego Takes Over The Biltmore: Miami’s Live-Fire Feast and Global Whiskey Showcase

A Culinary Celebration Uniting Top Miami Chefs, World Class Whiskies, And Open Flame Mastery Arrives December 14

Miami’s appetite for culinary spectacle finds a new spark this December as Heritage Fire and Whiskies of the World join forces for Whiskey & Fuego, a walk around tasting event built around open fire cooking and global whiskey exploration. Hosted at The Biltmore Hotel on Sunday, December 14, the evening brings together some of the region’s most accomplished chefs, acclaimed distillers, and spirited food lovers for an experience shaped around heat, heritage, and craftsmanship.

A Miami Event Where Fire Meets Fine Spirits

The Biltmore Hotel sets the stage for an all inclusive culinary journey that blends premium whiskey tastings with dishes prepared over live flame. Guests will encounter a lineup of Miami chefs whose creativity and technique reflect the breadth of the city’s dining scene. Among the talent participating this year are:

  • Aitor Garate of Edan Bistro

  • Andrew Gonzalez of Night Owl Cookies

  • Darien Borges and Ismael Llano of Pin Pan Pollo

  • Eduardo Lara of The Wolf of Tacos

  • Giorgio Rapicavoli of Luca Osteria and Eating House

  • Jeff Bud of Apocalypse BBQ

  • Karl Hayden of Hate Mondays Tavern

  • Mel Rodriguez and Rey Esperon of La Traila Barbecue

  • Ron Duprat of The Cabana Grille

  • Stephanie Diaz of Cry Baby

  • Val Mayes of The Amalfi Llama

  • Victor Rosales of Toro Toro Miami

Additional chefs and participating brands will be announced as the date nears.

Honoring Community Through Culinary Craft

The event reflects the mission of a21, the agency behind Heritage Fire and Whiskies of the World, whose portfolio includes some of the country’s largest food festivals. Brett Friedman, founder of a21, notes the special nature of the Miami stop each year. “Our annual local stop on the tour is always special for everyone in the a21 family,” he said. “We appreciate the tremendous support we receive from our attendees and it’s why we get such dynamic engagement from our chefs and partners.”

The program also carries a philanthropic purpose. Proceeds benefit Event Zero, Inc., a nonprofit advancing environmental and social impact initiatives in the live events industry. Guests are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles, with refill stations available onsite.

What Guests Can Expect at Whiskey & Fuego

VIP Admission and Early Access

VIP access runs from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM and includes early entry, exclusive pours, a welcome beverage, and full access to general admission offerings. Tickets are priced at 175 dollars per person.

General Admission Experience

General admission begins at 5:45 PM and offers global whiskey tastings, an array of open flame dishes featuring responsibly raised heritage breeds, live entertainment, and additional beverage pairings. Tickets are 125 dollars per person. All attendees must be 21 or older.

Crowd gathered in the Biltmore courtyard for Whiskey & Fuego event
Café Bastille Brings Its Modern Parisian All-Day Brunch Experience to Weston This Winter

A National Tour Built on Culinary Innovation

Whiskey & Fire is part of an eight stop national tour created by Whiskies of the World and Heritage Fire. Each city highlights local chefs, pitmasters, and distillers through a combination of whiskey tastings and regionally inspired dishes. The intent is to spotlight both craft spirits and the culinary identity of each destination, with Miami’s stop offering one of the most ambitious gatherings on the schedule.

The Partners Behind the Fire

This year’s event is supported by an extensive roster of partners. Regions Bank serves as the title partner, with Goya Foods as the presenting partner. Sponsors include Adelphi Selection, Abode Road Winery, Ardamurchan Distillery, Black Tot Rum, The GlenAllachie, Hakata Whisky, Kilchoman, M&H Distillery, Nc’Nean, Port Askaig Islay, Wolfburn, and many others across the whiskey, wine, rum, and craft spirits categories. Additional sponsors will be announced ahead of the event.

A Culinary Celebration with Miami Flair

With Miami’s reputation as a global dining destination, Whiskey & Fuego arrives at the perfect moment in the season. The combination of open flame cooking, rare whiskey selections, and the historic elegance of The Biltmore creates a setting where craft, creativity, and flavor take center stage.

The event offers a chance to experience Miami’s chefs in a new format, engage with acclaimed distillers, and explore responsibly sourced ingredients prepared through live fire techniques. It is a celebration of taste and tradition that brings culinary communities and spirits enthusiasts together for a night shaped by storytelling, technique, and shared passion.

Crowd gathered in the Biltmore courtyard for Whiskey & Fuego event
The Food-Driven Guide to Miami Art Week 2025: 23 Must-See Culinary and Dining Events Across Miami

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Events
Drinks
Food

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com