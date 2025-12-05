Matching Kerchiefs: History Interwoven

The headscarves are known as khustka in the Ukrainian language. It was rare to see a married Ukrainian woman without one in those days. The Cree kokums first called them pootishka, meaning 'she is wearing' and through time and repetition, they became known as babushkas. It's a term that has solidified itself in Prairie culture. Ukrainian-Canadians and even non-Ukrainians know exactly what they are. Utter the words, “Let me grab my babushka, it's windy outside” or “That's my Baba in the red babushka,” and everyone in these parts knows exactly what you mean. Indigenous cultures call them kokum scarves.