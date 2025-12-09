From Hops to Apples: The Breweries and Cideries of Durham and Headwaters

The range of cider at Heartwood Farm and Cidery is from mulled to non-alcoholic, and includes Forest Garden, a blend of six apples (Northern Spy, Courtland, Red Prince, Ida Red, Jonagold and Golden Russet) with a touch of the farm's own maple syrup. For cider with an attitude, there is Eve Goes Badass. It's tinged with a disarming heat of ghost and cayenne pepper and sweetened with honey. I'm enjoying a can of this while the most adorable baby pigs parade around me. You see, a visit to Heartwood—aptly named—is also about reconnecting with nature and reconnecting to animals. It's an eco-adventure in which Val Steinmann shares with us the Food Shed Principle fundamental to her practise of regenerative farming for the future. (This is an excellent place to bring a child to make them aware of something positive that is being done and that can make us proud and hopeful for the future of our agriculture.)