The tradition dates back to the early 19th century and is most often associated with Napoleonic France. After Napoleon’s victories, his cavalry officers, the hussars, were known to celebrate by dramatically opening Champagne bottles with their sabres. The story goes that when they rode up to estates offering Champagne, they didn’t bother dismounting—they simply sliced the tops off the bottles with one stroke. Why bother with corks, my dear? It became a symbol of bravado, victory, and celebration, blending martial pride with aristocratic indulgence.