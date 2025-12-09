Wellness Escapes From Horseback Riding, Glamping and Spa Bliss in Durham and Headwaters

No trip to a zoo will ever be the same again after our visit to Soper Creek Wildlife Rescue. It is a 100% interactive wildlife rehabilitation hospital and outdoor education centre. As we enter each outdoor enclosure, we hand-feed foxes, porcupines and a groundhog. We pet dingos and even a skunk! Exposing young people to this interaction, and with animals he would otherwise never encounter like this, cultivates a wonderful connection to nature, respect for animals, as well as positive feelings of self-confidence. It takes a truly special kind of person to rescue and rehabilitate sick, injured, abandoned and orphaned wildlife. The goal here is to enable the animals to return to the wild. In the meantime, this former cedar plantation, has been adapted to reflect the natural habitats of these animals and provide an education for those who come to visit for the day or even glamp overnight.