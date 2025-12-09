Wellness Escapes From Horseback Riding, Glamping and Spa Bliss in Durham and Headwaters
Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
Toronto is crowned by the vast expanse of York Durham Headwaters' undulating hills, woods and farmland. It is bejewelled with apple orchards and sugar shacks. It is ribboned with bike trails, hiking and romantic getaways that entice us.
The rolling hills of Headwaters make this region a haven for cycling. We rent bikes at Hockley Valley Resort. But these aren’t just any bikes. The light aluminum frame is just 25-30lbs, and the 29-inch tires with suspension and rock shocks make us feel like we’re peddling on a cloud. It’s such a comfortable ride. The Hockley Valley trail system winds around the resort across a variety of terrain, from open meadows to hardwood forests, and from rocky to sandy, with climbs and descents that keep us excited. The views here are panoramic, and there are four seasons of activities from golf to skiing. It’s also renowned for its spa services and farm-to-table dining. 80% of the ingredients on the menu come from the onsite fruit and vegetable farm.
At the adjacent Adamo Estate Winery we sample a crisp Pinot Blanc with notes of apple and baked bread; a very clean Chardonnay that exudes pineapple, grapefruit and pear, which we pair with a warm focaccia bomba drizzled with olive oil and sea salt. Our last tasting is a delightful Pinot Noir, like a potpourri with juicy black cherries and black currants, paired with succulent lamb chops brushed with chimichurri. A luscious ending to an enriching day in the country.
Across the top of Toronto we drive an undulating road from Mono to Uxbridge to reach Pathways on Pleasure Valley. Horses await us for a serene ride through a 225-acre trail system of breathtaking landscape. Even though we’re fairly close to Toronto, we feel like we’re somewhere far away, and can decompress and recognize how unnecessary so many daily stressors are in the larger picture. Riding is a metaphor that becomes clear very quickly. It’s not about controlling anything; it’s about nurturing what you’ve got. I appreciate how docile my son’s horse is. He seems to have guided his share of kids. What a beautiful respite from the city this is. This is easy and accessible. It’s the break I didn’t know I needed. The breeze in the trees is so calming as we leisurely, quietly acclimate to a mellower state and meander through the woods.
No trip to a zoo will ever be the same again after our visit to Soper Creek Wildlife Rescue. It is a 100% interactive wildlife rehabilitation hospital and outdoor education centre. As we enter each outdoor enclosure, we hand-feed foxes, porcupines and a groundhog. We pet dingos and even a skunk! Exposing young people to this interaction, and with animals he would otherwise never encounter like this, cultivates a wonderful connection to nature, respect for animals, as well as positive feelings of self-confidence. It takes a truly special kind of person to rescue and rehabilitate sick, injured, abandoned and orphaned wildlife. The goal here is to enable the animals to return to the wild. In the meantime, this former cedar plantation, has been adapted to reflect the natural habitats of these animals and provide an education for those who come to visit for the day or even glamp overnight.
Glamping here features the Soper Creek Villas which include a roomy, eco-friendly geodome, and two luxurious tents. Stay overnight immersed in nature, and have interactive access to the animal programs. If you order from the Glamping menu, food is delivered right to your tent. Families and friends relish the quiet uncluttered woods, bond around a campfire, and reconnect. This is also located within the trail, A Country Path. It’s an organic, restorative experience and at the same time, supports Soper Creek’s altruistic efforts to rescue and help the animals at the hospital.
Now for some "Me Time." The stage is set as I arrive at Thermea Spa Village Whitby. The parking lot is unpaved, so I hear the crackle of gravel under my wheels as though I'm rolling up to a cottage. Once parked, I walk across a bridge symbolic of leaving the chaos of the outside world to enter a unique milieu. Ethereal music can be heard from the parking lot and as I approach the front entrance. As I open the doors, I am immediately embraced by the luxurious aromas of eucalyptus and lavender. So much thought has been put into the details of each step of my experience thus far, and I've only just arrived.
All the signs are European rather than North American, and it is clear that the intention is for the spa to be accessible to Toronto and, at the same time, with all these little touches, make us feel like were away, somewhere.
It's Friday. I'm tense. I aim to be out of here before rush hour. And yet...at some point in the afternoon I relent, release my grip on my cell phone and allow myself permission to fall asleep on a hammock by a wood-burning fire. I've been repeating the thermotherapy cycle several times: soaking in hot water, plunging into cold water, meditating in a steam room-one with an orange blossom, another with eucalyptus, standing under a cold waterfall, melting in a sauna and then sitting outside in a quiet resting area. I think I'd like to try a ritual now.
A gentle gong summons me for the Aufguss Ritual. I find my seat in anticipation of a performance. The Aufgussmeister welcomes us and proceeds to place giant aromatic snowballs of essential oils onto the hot stones. The first is an essential oil called Swiss Stone Pine for clearing our minds. It’s followed by Bay St Thomas for balancing and then Cocoa for invigorating and warming. After each ball melts, and the aromatic steam rises, our Aufgussmeister glides around the room with choreographed towel movements to circulate the hot air. My immune and circulatory systems are being reset as waves of heat envelope me, and it feels so nourishing and euphoric. The height of luxury is an afternoon nap.
Afterwards, feeling peckish, I sit at a comfy banquette in Le Resto to enjoy a refreshing sparkling rosé and a village favourite, Pan Seared Chicken Supreme, marinated in a tarragon brine on a bed of parsnip puree, and accompanied with seasonal vegetables in an in-house blueberry balsamic gastrique.
Källa is a highlight of the Thermëa experience, and one that has now, with extreme care and extraordinary attention to detail, exceeded all standards. It is as immaculate as it is exotic. Floating, weightless, I sink into sleep.
Flotation therapy relaxes the nervous system like no other treatment can, and there is a psychological element to it as well, in which we allow ourselves to just let go. My final treatment of the day is called Rhassoul. Seated in a steam-flowing room, I layer a green clay face mask and Rhassoul clay into my skin to absorb rich minerals. The next application is a natural scrub to exfoliate. After a final rinse, I massage an argan oil moisturizer into my skin that makes me feel so soft. As I step outside, I am greeted with a traditional Moroccan mint tea and a selection of Turkish delights.
We all need self-care, to give ourselves a time-out, and luxuriate in simple restorative qualities. The experiences available in Durham region are accessible and the positive energy, invaluable.
