Shared Stages: The Value of Attending the Stratford Festival with Children

There are as many perspectives to a story as there are characters in it. We talk about each one them. The resolute beauty and command of Sarah Topham’s every word and gesture as Hermione pleads her innocence, and in the end, King Leontes’ realization that fulfillment of the prophesy that reunites his family does not include his only son. These are powerful moments which expose my son to thoughts and life lessons hitherto unknown to him. “Seeing this production makes me think more about Shakespeare,” he tells me, “how someone could come up with all of that, and all of his other plays.” His curiosity is sparked—in theatre, in Shakespeare, in live connections—as well as his sensitivity toward what can happen, followed by accountability and the chance time affords to amend it.