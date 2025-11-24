Where Architecture Meets Horizon: AW²’s Silversands Grenada Redefines Caribbean Luxury

Silversands Grenada stands as a defining chapter in the broader architectural dialogue that AW² has been cultivating across continents for more than two decades. The Paris-based studio has earned international recognition not by imposing a singular aesthetic, but by crafting designs that respond fluently to culture, climate, and terrain. Whether working in the deserts of Saudi Arabia or along the humid coastlines of Southeast Asia, AW² approaches each project with the same meticulous attention to context. Their recent completion of Banyan Tree AlUla resort in Saudi Arabia, a collection of 47 tented villas carved with near-surgical delicacy into the sandstone folds of Ashar Valley, has become an emblem of this philosophy. The resort’s discreet architecture, shaped by wind, shadow, and ancient rock formations, echoes the same reverence for the landscape that defines Silversands.