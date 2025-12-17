A Food Tour Around the Circular Economy of Guelph

In the centre of town is a mall. The Old Quebec Street Shoppes is a mixed-use building that includes a tool library. “What is a tool library?” You may ask. The Guelph Tool Library is a community engagement manager that stores over 1500 different tools, which library members can borrow upon need. It’s like a tool shed shared between 850 people—and it’s in a mall. From crafts to robotics, this hotbed of inventory enables locals to grow, discover, build, borrow, create, share, mend, play, make and collect ideas. Down the hall we find Mini Chefs, a place to drop off our kids and by the time we pick them up they’re bakers! But what really grabs my attention is the farm—in the mall. Noki Farms redefines the supply chain by eliminating the truck and the distance between consumer and source. Ingredients are grown hydroponically. An incredible selection of mushrooms, sea buckthorn and the most vibrant micro-greens imaginable are grown right here on site by bio-technicians Nykole Crevits and Karl Fellbaum. Their packaging is compostable and the quality is impeccably fresh.