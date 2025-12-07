A Taste of Japan in Downtown Toronto

Snack time! Should we brave the line at Uncle Tetsu for fresh-from-the-oven Japanese cheesecakes? They are so richly textured, light, mildly-sweet and perfect with an espresso. Alas, we are seduced by a croffle! But, “What is a croffle?” You ask. A croffle is part croissant, part waffle. It’s dipped in dark chocolate, white chocolate or matcha-flavoured chocolate. It's warm, soft and yet crunchy, and reminiscent of a Belgian waffle but with a Japanese essence. Hazukido actually originated in Taiwan, but its inspiration is Japanese. It's renowned for showcasing every kind of croissant imaginable: hazelnut, oreo, salted caramel, rainbow, raspberry panna cotta. How can one ever choose? But there's no kerfuffle with my croffle. It's the perfect treat at the end of a day exploring this dynamic, ever-evolving hub of activity that is flourishing with veritable cultural attachés of Japan that enable a taste of Tokyo without a passport or ever having to leave home.