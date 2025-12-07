A Taste of Japan in Downtown Toronto
Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
Stepping out to an urban oasis beneath a canopy of neon, we’re immersed in the pulse of Toronto and can spin our wheels in any direction we choose. The intersection of Yonge and Dundas has evolved into a microcosm of eclectic gems including a treasure of Japanese treats.
Nothing is more Canadian than pancakes and maple syrup, unless the pancakes are Japanese. Over breakfast at Flipper’s, we indulge in the renowned soufflé-pancakes of Japan. Unlike Canadian pancakes that are thin with crisp edges, these are thick and fluffy, a little more eggy and yet light. Flavours range from strawberry, matcha and fresh fruit to caramel banana chocolate. As newbies, we stick with plain. On top is a lush scoop of maple-infused whipped cream. Soft and pillowy, each forkful beckons another.
Canada is huge, unless it's made little. Little Canada is like zooming in to a life-sized Google Earth of Canada. The entire country from coast to coast is displayed in miniature models of cityscapes. Each follows a twelve-minute diurnal cycle—six-minute days; six-minute nights. There are animals that appear in the day time, and animals that only come out at night. From the carnival atmosphere of Niagara Falls to the hustle and bustle of downtown Toronto and a live Blue Jays game in progress at the Rogers Centre; a ski slope in Quebec to a golf course in PEI; a quaint coastal town in Newfoundland to the cosmopolitan coast of Vancouver. Each province is featured with iconic landscapes and quintessential activities. One could plan a cross-Canada trip by viewing these detailed models that convey a sense of direction and the vibe of each destination.
In the spirit of all things miniature, we head up the escalator to Ballroom Bowl for duckpin bowling. What is duck bowling? My mind bowls in many directions.
Duck bowling is ten-pin bowling with very small bowling balls—5 inches in diameter, weighing only 3-4lbs—without finger holes. There are shorter pins, and we get three rolls per frame instead of a measly two. We also don’t have to wear bowling shoes! It’s much more accessible and totally fun. The space is open-concept and features steel and wood elements. Bowling here is high tech and vaults our experience beyond the Big Lebowski to a modern makeover with multi-coloured lighting, digital screens displaying graphics, along with our selfies staring back at us while we bowl. And once we’ve worked up an appetite? Flavours abound! We sit back on our comfy couches and enjoy crunchy Japanese chicken kara’age with a spicy kick, lip-smacking guava-glazed jerk wings and pistachio-espresso martinis! (Pro-tip: with each cocktail, my bowling gets better!)
It wouldn’t be a taste of Japan without sushi! So, we head to the top floor. Spring Sushi offers an a la carte menu, bento sets, donburi and a sushi combo menu. We like choices. 80 choices. Ask and ye shall receive.
We scroll the menu on an iPad, check our desired items, and in no time flat our dishes arrive: barbecue beef ribs, grilled eggplant, pumpkin tempura—keep it coming onegaishimasu. Our table is becoming a smorgasbord of Japanese delectables. Rainbow Sushi Pizza, gyudon of sirloin beef, one sashimi platter that looks like a painter’s palette from the sea, and hey, throw in a chocolate lava cake, please!
Our treasure map leads us across the street to Muji, the renowned Japanese retailer of minimalist products from home décor to clothing, apparel and unusual finds like bags of marshmallows with chocolate strawberry filling! Did our s’mores game just get kicked up a level? We never know what we’ll find here, but we’re on a mission to enhance the ambience of our living room with diffusers of essential oils. There’s Japanese Cypress, Cedar, Eucalyptus, and blends for relaxation or revitalization. We smell them all, and breathe easy with our selection of the refreshing and calm On The Go blend.
On the main level of the Eaton’s Centre, we dip into UNIQLO and slip on T-shirts designed with Japanese art from Ghibli to Musha-e, and Dan Da Dan to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Epic designs with energy and allure depict battles and characters from Japanese anime that are surging in popularity right now.
Snack time! Should we brave the line at Uncle Tetsu for fresh-from-the-oven Japanese cheesecakes? They are so richly textured, light, mildly-sweet and perfect with an espresso. Alas, we are seduced by a croffle! But, “What is a croffle?” You ask. A croffle is part croissant, part waffle. It’s dipped in dark chocolate, white chocolate or matcha-flavoured chocolate. It's warm, soft and yet crunchy, and reminiscent of a Belgian waffle but with a Japanese essence. Hazukido actually originated in Taiwan, but its inspiration is Japanese. It's renowned for showcasing every kind of croissant imaginable: hazelnut, oreo, salted caramel, rainbow, raspberry panna cotta. How can one ever choose? But there's no kerfuffle with my croffle. It's the perfect treat at the end of a day exploring this dynamic, ever-evolving hub of activity that is flourishing with veritable cultural attachés of Japan that enable a taste of Tokyo without a passport or ever having to leave home.
This article includes syndicated content originally published by a third-party source and is shared here under our permitted content-exchange or licensing agreements. All rights and credits belong to the original publisher.