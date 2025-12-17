Romantic Getaway to Woodstock

Is chocolate really an aphrodisiac? I don’t know if it makes people fall in love with each other or just with itself, but pure cacao does contain the stimulant, phenylethylamine, linked to feelings of love, as well as amino acids that produce serotonin, the “happy hormone.” It figures that in the heart of the Dairy Capital there would be a chocolate shop. What is astonishing is that nowhere else in Ontario can we find one of this high quality—nowhere. Habitual Chocolate is one of Ontario’s hidden gems. The ingredients here are organic, authentic, local, and the philosophy is as simple as the recipe. It's about savouring each piece—their depth, complexity, richness and smooth mouth-feel. There are soy, nut and gluten free chocolates as well as Keto-friendly options. And, there is almost no waste. This is a conscientious process from fair-trade with cacao farmers in South America and Thailand to the transfer of cacao husks to local Oxford County farmers. Purity can be heard in the snap of the chocolate; the aroma; the flavour profile.