Connecting to Nature in Headwaters Region

Despite what we read about the negative impact of the beef industry on the environment, it’s not the type of farming that has become detrimental, it’s the method. What Steinmann shows us is that methane cycles, nutrient cycles and water cycles are all impacted in a positive way when we work with the animals in the way that nature has already modeled. Gases, like methane, that we think of as bad, are actually good, but they’re just not being cycled properly. Animals play a role in building the health of the soil and increasing the amount of carbon. When plants use the carbon that’s in the air and photosynthesize that, they turn it into liquid carbon which feeds the soil biology, the architecture underground that allows the soil to hold water.