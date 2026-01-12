Refined Ways to Welcome the Year of the Horse, Through Travel, Design, and Ritual

As the Year of the Horse arrives, its symbolism points toward motion, independence, and purposeful momentum. Across destinations, hospitality concepts, and collectible releases, this energy is being interpreted through experiences that favor craftsmanship, ritual, and connection to place. Rather than spectacle, these offerings emphasize intention, inviting travelers and collectors alike to mark Lunar New Year 2026 in ways that feel both considered and deeply rooted.
At Hotel San Cristóbal, the Year of the Horse is expressed through movement and landscape. Set along the coastline of Todos Santos, the property offers immersive horseback excursions that begin directly on site. Guests ride along sandy beaches and desert trails during a two-hour experience that mirrors the Fire Horse’s themes of freedom and forward motion.
The journey offers a grounded contrast to the hotel’s design-forward retreat, where oceanfront dining, wellness programming, and sweeping views of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains shape the remainder of the stay. Here, exploration is not rushed. It unfolds at a pace guided by instinct and environment.
LOUIS XIII marks Lunar New Year 2026 with the release of its Year of the Horse Classic Decanter, a limited-edition coffret that continues the Maison’s annual tradition for collectors and connoisseurs. The 2026 release represents the fourth collaboration with heritage papercut master LIU Lihong.
The decanter features the zodiac horse rendered using traditional Chinese stamp techniques, paired with Hippeastrum flowers that symbolize fortune, prosperity, and joy. Available through LOUIS XIII’s Private Client Directors, the collectible carries a suggested retail price of $4,600.
Crafted over more than a century from precious eaux-de-vie aged in Limousin oak tierçons within Cognac’s Grande Champagne region, LOUIS XIII offers a ceremonial way to toast the year ahead.
Houston’s Livestock Show and Rodeo provides a fitting backdrop for the Year of the Horse, with its month-long schedule of competitions, live music, and equestrian-centered events beginning March 2. During the season, Bunkhouse Hotels’ Houston properties offer refined stays close to the action.
Hotel Daphne in the Heights and Hotel Saint Augustine on Museum Row both serve as polished retreats between arena events and evening celebrations. Rodeo-inspired programming will be featured at both properties, while Hotel Saint Augustine plans to transform select guest rooms into retail pop-ups that interpret Western culture through a modern design perspective. Participating brands include Briley King’s hat company, Little Bird Trucking, and artist Ty Hayes.
For a quieter interpretation of the Year of the Horse, Bay of Plenty Horse Adventures offers an overnight package for two that blends time in the saddle with rural stillness. The experience includes a beach trek along Pukehina Beach, followed by a stay in a newly built cabin overlooking farmland and open skies.
Evenings are spent on the porch watching the sun settle over the landscape, while nighttime brings views of one of New Zealand’s clearest star-filled skies. The experience balances adventure with restoration, shaped by nature rather than schedule.
High above Manhattan, Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square introduces Magic Hour Mountain Lodge, a seasonal rooftop installation inspired by western winter fantasies. Running through March 2026, the transformation blends lodge-style decor with playful Western accents, creating an Aspen-meets-Wild West setting 18 stories above the city.
Guests can purchase cowboy hats on site for $45, pairing the look with apres-ski cocktails, winter desserts, and DJ programming. The installation offers a lighter, stylized nod to the Year of the Horse, interpreted through atmosphere and attitude rather than tradition.
In Ojai, where equestrian culture is woven into daily life, Hotel El Roblar offers a direct connection to the region’s horse heritage. Surrounded by valleys, ranchland, and trail networks, the hotel works closely with local stables and outfitters to arrange tailored horseback experiences.
Guests can explore scenic trails through oak-dotted hills, participate in beginner-friendly introductions, or arrange private horsemanship sessions. Each experience connects visitors to the land and to Ojai’s long-standing ranching traditions, all within minutes of the hotel.
