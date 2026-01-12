Destinations

Refined Ways to Welcome the Year of the Horse, Through Travel, Design, and Ritual

6 Elevated Experiences That Channel Movement, Craftsmanship, and Tradition for Lunar New Year 2026
Hotel Saint Augustine
Hotel Saint AugustinePhoto Credit: Julie Soefer

As the Year of the Horse arrives, its symbolism points toward motion, independence, and purposeful momentum. Across destinations, hospitality concepts, and collectible releases, this energy is being interpreted through experiences that favor craftsmanship, ritual, and connection to place. Rather than spectacle, these offerings emphasize intention, inviting travelers and collectors alike to mark Lunar New Year 2026 in ways that feel both considered and deeply rooted.

Below, six luxurious ways to celebrate the Year of the Horse, each reflecting its spirit through a distinct lens of travel, design, and cultural expression.

1. Hotel San Cristóbal

Hotel San Cristóbal exterior at night in Todos Santos, Mexico
Hotel San Cristóbal in Todos Santos reflects the Year of the Horse through movement, landscape, and coastal designPhoto Credit: Grant Pifer, Courtesy of Hotel San Cristóbal

Todos Santos, Mexico

At Hotel San Cristóbal, the Year of the Horse is expressed through movement and landscape. Set along the coastline of Todos Santos, the property offers immersive horseback excursions that begin directly on site. Guests ride along sandy beaches and desert trails during a two-hour experience that mirrors the Fire Horse’s themes of freedom and forward motion.

The journey offers a grounded contrast to the hotel’s design-forward retreat, where oceanfront dining, wellness programming, and sweeping views of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains shape the remainder of the stay. Here, exploration is not rushed. It unfolds at a pace guided by instinct and environment.

2. LOUIS XIII Cognac

LOUIS XIII Year of the Horse limited-edition cognac decanter and glasses on red table
LOUIS XIII unveils its Year of the Horse 2026 limited-edition decanter, blending cognac heritage with Lunar New Year symbolismPhoto Courtesy of LOUIS XIII Cognac

Year of the Horse Limited Edition Decanter

LOUIS XIII marks Lunar New Year 2026 with the release of its Year of the Horse Classic Decanter, a limited-edition coffret that continues the Maison’s annual tradition for collectors and connoisseurs. The 2026 release represents the fourth collaboration with heritage papercut master LIU Lihong.

The decanter features the zodiac horse rendered using traditional Chinese stamp techniques, paired with Hippeastrum flowers that symbolize fortune, prosperity, and joy. Available through LOUIS XIII’s Private Client Directors, the collectible carries a suggested retail price of $4,600.

Crafted over more than a century from precious eaux-de-vie aged in Limousin oak tierçons within Cognac’s Grande Champagne region, LOUIS XIII offers a ceremonial way to toast the year ahead.

3. Houston’s Livestock Show and Rodeo

Houston’s Livestock Show and Rodeo
Houston’s Livestock Show and RodeoPhoto Courtesy of Visit Houston

Houston, Texas

Houston’s Livestock Show and Rodeo provides a fitting backdrop for the Year of the Horse, with its month-long schedule of competitions, live music, and equestrian-centered events beginning March 2. During the season, Bunkhouse Hotels’ Houston properties offer refined stays close to the action.

Hotel Daphne in the Heights and Hotel Saint Augustine on Museum Row both serve as polished retreats between arena events and evening celebrations. Rodeo-inspired programming will be featured at both properties, while Hotel Saint Augustine plans to transform select guest rooms into retail pop-ups that interpret Western culture through a modern design perspective. Participating brands include Briley King’s hat company, Little Bird Trucking, and artist Ty Hayes.

Hotel Saint Augustine
The Rise of the Hatchelorette: Miami Hotels Perfect for a Pre-Baby Girls’ Getaway

4. Bay of Plenty Horse Adventures

Horseback riders walking along Pukehina Beach at sunset in Bay of Plenty, New Zealand
Bay of Plenty Horse Adventures offers a serene Year of the Horse escape with beach rides and stargazing staysPhoto Courtesy of Bay of Plenty Horse Adventures

Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

For a quieter interpretation of the Year of the Horse, Bay of Plenty Horse Adventures offers an overnight package for two that blends time in the saddle with rural stillness. The experience includes a beach trek along Pukehina Beach, followed by a stay in a newly built cabin overlooking farmland and open skies.

Evenings are spent on the porch watching the sun settle over the landscape, while nighttime brings views of one of New Zealand’s clearest star-filled skies. The experience balances adventure with restoration, shaped by nature rather than schedule.

5. Magic Hour Rooftop at Moxy Times Square

Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square transforms into a playful winter lodge
Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square transforms into a playful winter lodge with Western flair for the Year of the HorsePhoto Credit: Magic Hour

New York City

High above Manhattan, Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square introduces Magic Hour Mountain Lodge, a seasonal rooftop installation inspired by western winter fantasies. Running through March 2026, the transformation blends lodge-style decor with playful Western accents, creating an Aspen-meets-Wild West setting 18 stories above the city.

Guests can purchase cowboy hats on site for $45, pairing the look with apres-ski cocktails, winter desserts, and DJ programming. The installation offers a lighter, stylized nod to the Year of the Horse, interpreted through atmosphere and attitude rather than tradition.

6. Hotel El Roblar

Poolside loungers under green umbrellas at Hotel El Roblar in Ojai, California
Hotel El Roblar in Ojai pairs laid-back luxury with access to the region’s deep-rooted equestrian culturePhoto Credit: Gregory Goode, Courtesy of Hotel El Roblar

Ojai, California

In Ojai, where equestrian culture is woven into daily life, Hotel El Roblar offers a direct connection to the region’s horse heritage. Surrounded by valleys, ranchland, and trail networks, the hotel works closely with local stables and outfitters to arrange tailored horseback experiences.

Guests can explore scenic trails through oak-dotted hills, participate in beginner-friendly introductions, or arrange private horsemanship sessions. Each experience connects visitors to the land and to Ojai’s long-standing ranching traditions, all within minutes of the hotel.

As Lunar New Year 2026 begins, these experiences reflect the Year of the Horse through motion, material, and meaning. Whether expressed through travel, craftsmanship, or celebration, each offers a way to step into the year with intention, guided by tradition and shaped by place.
Hotel Saint Augustine
15 of the Best Luxury Wellness Retreats in the World

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Destinations
Accommodations
Global
travel
Holidays

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com