Accommodations

15 of the Best Luxury Wellness Retreats in the World

From ancient healing traditions to modern longevity science, these luxury wellness retreats are designed for deep rest, reflection, and renewal.
9 min read

Why Luxury Wellness Retreats Matter

Luxury wellness retreats have long existed as places of restoration and quiet recalibration. Some have been shaped by centuries-old healing traditions, others by medical innovation or deep relationships with landscape and culture. What connects them is a shared sense of purpose. They remove friction from daily life, protect time and privacy, and integrate wellness into the entire stay rather than isolating it to the spa. Across different regions and philosophies, these retreats create consistent conditions for rest, allowing guests to slow down naturally and engage at their own pace.

Beach at Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay
Beach at Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay Photo Courtesy of Expedia

What Defines a Luxury Wellness Retreat

A luxury wellness retreat or resort is defined less by amenities than by how deliberately the experience is designed. Wellbeing is woven into daily life through architecture, food, movement, sleep, and setting, rather than delivered through a checklist of treatments. Some destinations are guided by medical teams and longevity science, others by ancient healing systems or nature-based restoration, but all prioritize expertise, personalization, and a long-term view of health. Structure exists where it’s helpful, flexibility where it’s needed, and privacy is treated as essential. The result is an environment that supports genuine rest and balance, without prescribing how wellness should look or feel for any one guest.

The World’s Best Luxury Wellness Retreats

Together, these destinations represent some of the most considered approaches to wellness travel today, offering environments that support rest, longevity, and personal balance.

Palazzo Fiuggi Wellness Medical Spa

Fiuggi, Italy

Exterior Palazzo Fiuggi, Fiuggi, Italy
Exterior Palazzo Fiuggi, Fiuggi, ItalyPhoto Courtesy of Expedia
Pool at Palazzo Fiuggi Fiuggi, Italy
Pool at Palazzo Fiuggi Fiuggi, ItalyPhoto Courtesy of Expedia, Andrea Getuli
Room at Palazzo Fiuggi Fiuggi, Italy
Room at Palazzo Fiuggi Fiuggi, ItalyPhoto Courtesy of Expedia, Andrea Getuli

Palazzo Fiuggi is a rare blend of medical precision and old-world Italian luxury, set within an elegant Art Nouveau palace overlooking the Lazio countryside. Built around Fiuggi’s celebrated thermal springs, the retreat offers a highly personalized approach to longevity, detox, and preventive health in a refined, discreet setting.

Each stay begins with comprehensive medical evaluation, followed by tailored programs that combine advanced diagnostics, holistic therapies, restorative movement, and nutrition guided by the philosophy of food as medicine. Impeccable service, serene interiors, and a measured pace elevate the experience, making Palazzo Fiuggi feel as much like a grand European residence as a world-class wellness destination.

Discover Palazzo Fiuggi Wellness Medical Spa

Amanemu

Ise-Shima, Japan

View of Ise-Shima National Park
View of Ise-Shima National Park

Set above Ago Bay in Japan’s Ise-Shima National Park, Amanemu embodies the quiet refinement and restraint that define the Aman brand. Inspired by traditional ryokan architecture, the resort is designed around mineral-rich onsen bathing, a centuries-old Japanese practice valued for both physical restoration and mental clarity.

Wellness at Amanemu centers on water-based therapies, private onsen pavilions, and a serene spa that integrates Kampo herbal medicine, locally sourced ingredients, and nature-led treatments. Discreet service, generous space, and an atmosphere of profound calm elevate the experience, making Amanemu a deeply luxurious retreat for those drawn to ritual, simplicity, and the restorative power of place.

Discover Amanemu’s Onsen Retreat

Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay Medi-Spa

Tamuda Bay, Morocco

Spa at Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay
Spa at Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay Photo Courtesy of Expedia
Restaurant at Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay
Restaurant at Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay Photo Courtesy of Expedia
Privilege Suite at Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay
Privilege Suite at Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay Photo Courtesy of Expedia

Set along Morocco’s Mediterranean coast between Tetouan and Tangier, Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay offers a rare fusion of beachfront luxury and medical-grade wellness. At the heart of the resort is its Medi-Spa, one of the first semi-medical wellness centers in Morocco, where preventative medicine, longevity programs, and holistic therapies are delivered within an atmosphere of refined calm.

The Medi-Spa brings together advanced diagnostics, personalized health pathways, and restorative treatments informed by both Eastern and Western healing traditions. Spacious treatment suites, a tranquil quiet pool, and a discreet team of medical and wellness specialists shape an experience defined by precision, privacy, and a sense of ease, allowing wellbeing to unfold naturally against the rhythm of the Mediterranean.

Discover Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay

Chablé Yucatán

Yucatán, Mexico

Pool at Chablé Yucatán
Pool at Chablé YucatánPhoto Courtesy of Expedia
Spa at Chablé Yucatán
Spa at Chablé YucatánPhoto Courtesy of Expedia
Room at Chablé Yucatán
Room at Chablé YucatánPhoto Courtesy of Expedia

Chablé Yucatán is a secluded luxury wellness retreat set within a restored 19th-century hacienda estate, surrounded by dense jungle and centuries of Mayan history. Designed to feel deeply rooted in place, the resort blends contemporary Mexican design with ancestral traditions, creating an atmosphere that is both serene and quietly sophisticated.

Wellness at Chablé is experiential and intuitive, shaped by cenote-based spa rituals, traditional Mayan healing practices, and a deep relationship with the surrounding jungle. Private casitas with pools and thoughtful architecture create a sense of calm and seclusion that defines the experience from arrival to departure.

Discover Chablé Yucatán

Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

Pool at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz
Pool at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz Photo Courtesy of Expedia
Exterior of Grand Resort Bad Ragaz
Exterior of Grand Resort Bad Ragaz Photo Courtesy of Expedia
Junior Suite at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz
Junior Suite at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz Photo Courtesy of Expedia

Grand Resort Bad Ragaz is a landmark of European wellness, defined by centuries of thermal bathing and a modern, medically grounded approach to health. Set against the Alpine landscape of eastern Switzerland, the resort is built around the naturally warm waters of the Tamina Gorge, long regarded as a source of vitality and restoration.

At the heart of the experience is the Tamina Health Center, where guests can access expertly guided longevity, detox, and preventive health programs that blend medical diagnostics, therapeutic treatments, movement, and nutrition. Elegant spa spaces, historic thermal baths, and understated Swiss luxury create an atmosphere of calm precision, allowing wellness to unfold with clarity, comfort, and confidence.

Discover Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

Shanti Maurice Resort & Spa

Mauritius

Shanti Maurice Resort & Spa
Shanti Maurice Resort & Spa Photo Courtesy of Expedia
Shanti Maurice Resort & Spa
Shanti Maurice Resort & Spa Photo Courtesy of Expedia
Room at Shanti Maurice Resort & Spa
Room at Shanti Maurice Resort & Spa Photo Courtesy of Expedia

Shanti Maurice Resort & Spa is a refined beachfront sanctuary set on 36 acres of tropical gardens along Mauritius’s unspoiled southern coast. Designed according to the principles of Vastu Shastra, the resort emphasizes balance, flow, and tranquility, creating an environment where wellness feels natural, expansive, and deeply personal.

At the heart of the experience is Shanti Spa, one of the largest wellness centers in the Indian Ocean, offering a comprehensive approach that integrates Ayurveda, yoga, hydrotherapy, and holistic treatments guided by experienced practitioners and an on-site Ayurvedic doctor. Spacious villas, personalized programs, and a calm, unrushed rhythm allow guests to settle into a sense of ease, making Shanti Maurice a destination where wellbeing is supported with intention and expertise.

Discover Shanti Maurice Resort & Spa

Pool at Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort
Split Apple Retreat

Abel Tasman National Park, New Zealand

Abel Tasman National Park, New Zealand
Abel Tasman National Park, New Zealand

Split Apple Retreat is an intimate luxury wellness lodge set on the edge of Abel Tasman National Park, where forest, sea, and sky shape a deeply calming sense of place. With just a handful of suites, the retreat offers privacy, attentive service, and a residential atmosphere that feels relaxed and welcoming.

Wellness here is centered on restoration through nature, thoughtful cuisine, and gentle therapeutic support. Gourmet Asian-Mediterranean meals are crafted with health and longevity in mind, while spa therapies, meditation, yoga, and quiet time overlooking the Tasman Bay encourage physical and mental ease. Surrounded by pristine beaches, walking trails, and open horizons, Split Apple Retreat delivers a wellness experience defined by simplicity and tranquility.

Discover Split Apple Retreat

Stanglwirt Wellness & Luxury Hotel

Going am Wilden Kaiser, Austria

Village of Going am Wilden Kaiser
Village of Going am Wilden Kaiser

Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt is a rare fusion of alpine tradition, organic farming, and five-star wellness, set beneath the dramatic peaks of the Wilder Kaiser mountains. Family-run for generations, the resort combines Tyrolean hospitality with an expansive wellness world that feels both rooted and refined.

Wellness unfolds across an impressive network of indoor and outdoor pools, sauna landscapes, and treatment spaces, all designed to support relaxation, recovery, and deep rest. Natural materials, mountain air, and a strong commitment to sustainability shape the experience, while spacious rooms, exceptional service, and a calm, welcoming rhythm make Stanglwirt feel as much like a cherished alpine home as a world-class wellness destination.

Discover Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt

Fivelements Retreat

Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Fivelements Retreat Bali
River Front Suite Fivelements Retreat BaliPhoto Courtesy of Expedia, Djuna Ivereigh
Fivelements Retreat Bali
Fivelements Retreat BaliPhoto Courtesy of Expedia
Fivelements Retreat Bali
Spa at Fivelements Retreat BaliPhoto Courtesy of Expedia

Fivelements Retreat Bali is a serene riverside sanctuary set along the sacred Ayung River, where Balinese healing traditions and nature-centered design shape a deeply restorative environment. Built with bamboo architecture and open-air spaces, the retreat feels intimately connected to its surroundings, encouraging a natural sense of calm from arrival.

Wellness at Fivelements is guided by time-honored Balinese rituals, plant-based cuisine, and holistic therapies focused on harmony between body, mind, and spirit. Sacred water ceremonies, meditation, healing treatments, and thoughtful movement practices unfold at an unhurried pace, supported by attentive service and tranquil accommodations. The result is an experience rooted in spiritual heritage and simplicity.

Discover Fivelements Retreat Bali

Ananda in the Himalayas

Uttarakhand, India

Pool at Ananda in the Himalayas
Pool at Ananda in the HimalayasPhoto Courtesy of Expedia, sachin soni
Room at Ananda in the Himalayas
Room at Ananda in the HimalayasPhoto Courtesy of Expedia
Spa at Ananda in the Himalayas
Spa at Ananda in the HimalayasPhoto Courtesy of Expedia

Ananda in the Himalayas is a landmark wellness destination set within a former Maharaja’s palace overlooking the Ganges River valley. Rooted in India’s ancient healing traditions, the retreat is internationally regarded for its depth of expertise in Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, and Vedanta, all delivered within a setting of understated Himalayan elegance.

Each stay is guided by personalized wellness consultations that shape programs focused on balance, longevity, stress management, or spiritual wellbeing. Treatments unfold alongside daily yoga, meditation, and carefully calibrated nutrition, supported by serene architecture and expansive views that encourage stillness and reflection. Ananda’s calm precision and spiritual grounding make it one of the world’s most enduring and respected luxury wellness retreats.

Discover Ananda in the Himalayas

Hacienda AltaGracia

Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica

Spa at Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Collection
Spa at Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge CollectionPhoto Courtesy of Expedia
Room at Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Collection
Room at Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Collection Photo Courtesy of Expedia
Exterior of Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Collection
Exterior of Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge CollectionPhoto Courtesy of Expedia

Hacienda AltaGracia is a refined wellness retreat set high in Costa Rica’s Talamanca Mountains, where cloud forests, rivers, and open skies shape a deeply immersive sense of place. Part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, the property pairs understated luxury with a holistic approach to wellbeing rooted in nature, movement, and longevity-focused care.

Wellness centers around Casa de Agua, a expansive sanctuary dedicated to restorative therapies, mindful movement, and personalized health journeys informed by Blue Zone principles. Days unfold through a balance of guided wellness practices, outdoor exploration, and nourishing cuisine drawn from the surrounding land. With private casitas, generous space, and a seamless connection to its natural setting, Hacienda AltaGracia offers a quietly sophisticated approach to long-term wellbeing.

Discover Hacienda AltaGracia

Three Forks Ranch

Savery, Wyoming

Three Forks Ranch is an ultra-exclusive wellness retreat set across more than 280,000 acres of pristine wilderness in the Rocky Mountains. With just a limited number of guest rooms, the experience feels deeply private, combining refined Western luxury with a comprehensive approach to longevity, preventive health, and outdoor restoration.

Wellness at Three Forks Ranch is guided by personalized assessments and Mayo Clinic–informed longevity programs, integrating medical diagnostics, hydrotherapy, restorative spa treatments, and tailored fitness. Between wellness sessions, guests move seamlessly into nature through hiking, fly fishing, and open-land exploration, supported by exceptional cuisine and attentive service. The result is a retreat that feels both expansive and highly considered, where health, landscape, and luxury are closely aligned.

Discover Three Forks Ranch

Mii amo

Sedona, Arizona

Mii amo is a pioneering destination spa set within the red rock landscape of Sedona, long regarded for its deep connection to place and intention-led approach to wellbeing. Tucked beside one of the region’s revered energy vortexes, the retreat offers an atmosphere of quiet focus, where nature, privacy, and personalization shape every stay.

Wellness at Mii amo unfolds through curated multi-night journeys guided by a dedicated Journey Guide, combining mindful therapies, movement, and reflective experiences rooted in both Indigenous wisdom and contemporary holistic practices. With just a small number of guest accommodations, the pace remains unhurried and intimate, allowing guests to engage fully with their surroundings while restoring balance through thoughtful, highly individualized care.

Discover Mii amo

Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort

Lānaʻi City, Hawaii

Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort
Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort Photo Courtesy of Expedia
Spa at Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort
Spa at Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort Photo Courtesy of Expedia
Room at Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort
Room at Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort Photo Courtesy of Expedia

Sensei Lānaʻi is a secluded wellness retreat set within a former Hawaiian plantation estate, where manicured gardens and quiet pathways create a deeply tranquil atmosphere. Developed in collaboration with Dr. David Agus, the resort is guided by the Sensei Way philosophy, focusing on movement, nourishment, and rest as the foundations of long-term wellbeing.

Each stay is shaped through private consultations with a dedicated team of nutrition, fitness, and mindset specialists, allowing guests to build a personalized approach to health without rigid programming. Wellness unfolds through one-on-one sessions, restorative spa treatments, mindful movement, and thoughtfully prepared cuisine, all supported by Four Seasons’ refined service and an unhurried pace that encourages presence and ease.

Discover Sensei Lānaʻi

ÀNI Private Resorts

Anguilla · Dominican Republic · Thailand · Sri Lanka

ÀNI Private Resorts offers a distinctive approach to luxury wellness through fully staffed private estates set in some of the world’s most beautiful and secluded locations. Designed for single groups, each resort blends residential comfort with resort-level service, creating an atmosphere where wellbeing unfolds naturally and without interruption.

Wellness at ÀNI is integrated into daily life through movement, relaxation, nutrition, and time spent in nature. Guests enjoy complimentary spa treatments, personalized fitness and mindfulness sessions, and cuisine tailored by private chefs to individual needs and preferences. With generous space, dedicated teams, and complete privacy, ÀNI delivers a refined, unhurried wellness experience shaped entirely around the rhythm of each group.

Discover ÀNI Private Resorts

Pool at Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort
A Thoughtful Approach to Rest, Wherever You Are

What distinguishes the world’s best luxury wellness retreats is a shared respect for time, care, and individuality. These destinations create environments where space is protected, expertise is deeply integrated, and wellbeing unfolds at a natural, unforced pace. Whether informed by ancient healing traditions, medical science, or a profound connection to place, each retreat offers its own path toward balance and renewal.

Together, they represent the highest expression of luxury wellness today: settings where comfort, discretion, and thoughtful design support lasting restoration. For travelers seeking experiences that feel considered and meaningful, these retreats offer the opportunity to reconnect, recalibrate, and return home with a deeper sense of ease that lingers long after the journey ends.

