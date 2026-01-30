Wedding Set-Jetting: Luxury Venues Inspired by Bridgerton’s Old-Money Romance

Few addresses rival The Langham when it comes to heritage and scale. With more than 20 event venues, the hotel offers flexibility that ranges from the chandelier-lit Grand Ballroom to the rose-filled Courtyard Garden. Culinary offerings by Private Dining by Roux elevate receptions with French heritage and modern precision, while on-site Wedding Specialists ensure every detail aligns with the couple’s vision. Situated in the West End, celebrations can extend beyond the ballroom with Bond Street shopping and world-class theatre woven into the wedding weekend.