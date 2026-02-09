Winter Escape in Elora

Exiting the hot tub, we see that our slippers are frozen. The few paces to the door will demand a Herculean effort, but with hot chocolate in hand, we know we can make it. The final steps in the circuit include a cold rinse shower and a rest and integration with infused water and tea, but one remaining step consumes me: the Steam Room. This eucalyptus bliss is all we need. Deeply relaxing and enhancing respiratory wellness there is no more beneficial time of year to indulge in this experience than winter. Breathe in, breathe out. And the time passes slowly. My whole body feels reinvigorated. What could be better than a day of ice climbing followed by this luxurious thermal spa cycle?