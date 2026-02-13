Qatar's Years of Culture with Canada
Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
On the coldest day of the year, I walk along the courtyard of the Aga Khan Museum between towering mountains of snow with a frost-bitten wind whistling around my ears.
Inside, the welcome is warm and friendly. I join a delegation from Qatar, a land of sun, sand and warm ocean breezes, 6,672 miles away (as the crow flies.) A video highlighting magnificent scenes of the country introduces the occasion: the launch of the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Years of Culture. Anticipation in the room is palpable as His Excellency Mohammed Al Kuwari, former Ambassador to Mexico, and Qatar's Year of Culture advisor speaks, his words resonating over the chorus of clicking cameras.
“Through the Years of Culture with Canada,” he states, “Qatar is investing in connections to sustain a strong forward looking strategic partnership. These connections include skills-based development in Sport sectors, Creative exchange, and bolstering the creative industries.”
Canada joins many nations, including Japan, China, France, Germany, US, UK and others which have benefited from an initiative that reflects a shared approach to a partnership which links cultural exchange with trade diversification, skills development and market access, and reinforces cooperation outside of the traditional state-to-state channel.
His Excellency sums it up simply and eloquently, “We are building relationships to endure beyond 2026.”
Is there anything more beguiling than Sports Diplomacy? Rules of fair play and respect for the game are carved in stone and taught early in our education. Sport forms a key pillar of collaboration, building on a shared FIFA World Cup legacy.
Michael Bartlett, CEO of Canada Basketball shares his views. “Our ambition is not only to be the best in the world on the court, but the best for Canada in how we lead, connect and contribute beyond it. Basketball has a unique ability to build lasting relationships between young people, communities and nations that strengthen trust, foster cooperation and create impact that endures for decades.”
In Canada, sport includes games played on ice: hockey, curling and skating. Will there be a hockey arena in Doha? Indeed, Qatar Winter Sports Committee is right now planning initiatives spanning youth participation, coaching development and high-performance training. In a symbolic gesture that makes everyone smile, Michael Bartlett and Rowan Barrett, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Men’s High Performance at Canada Basketball, present Golden Basketballs to His Excellency Mohammed Al Kuwari, former Ambassador to Mexico and Qatar's Year of Culture Advisor, and to Fahad Al Obaidly, director of the Design Doha Biennial.
Just last month, three of our top Canadian Chefs, Christian Gosselin, Eric Chong and Andy Hay were invited to take part in the culinary showcase at The Qatar International Food Festival. The gastronomy profile of Qatar, developed over centuries, has a spice platform that includes exotic cardamom, dried limes, cinnamon, cumin, cloves and more. In Toronto, where dining out is a way of life, we hopefully await news of a Qatar Food Festival or equivalent.
The bright morning sun pours in through the wall of windows of our elegant salon, as servers pass trays of delectable tarts and a variety of falafels and savories. I sense an elusive hint of Qatari spicing in each mouthful. We’re enjoying talk and laughter with the charming guests and sharing our differences as well as some surprising commonalities. Now, the time has come to say our warm goodbyes, and we make commitments to meet again.
At home, with the illusive flavours still lingering on my palate, I search in my library for books I know I have somewhere, on the cuisine of the Middle East, including Qatar. I settle in for a good long read, and make a decision. Qatar, here I come, eager to experience, taste, and tell.
