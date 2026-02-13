Qatar's Years of Culture with Canada

The bright morning sun pours in through the wall of windows of our elegant salon, as servers pass trays of delectable tarts and a variety of falafels and savories. I sense an elusive hint of Qatari spicing in each mouthful. We’re enjoying talk and laughter with the charming guests and sharing our differences as well as some surprising commonalities. Now, the time has come to say our warm goodbyes, and we make commitments to meet again.