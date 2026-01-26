Afraa Al-Noaimi Bridges Qatar and Italy Through Fashion and Cultural Diplomacy
Afraa Al-Noaimi confirms her international vision by choosing Italy in its entirety as the centerpiece of her creative, productive, and educational journey: from the creation of her collection, entirely produced in Italy, to the event’s scenography, and up to her academic specialization of excellence. This conscious and symbolic choice celebrates Italy as the homeland of craftsmanship, strategic thinking, and timeless aesthetics.
In this context of absolute coherence between form and content, Afraa Al-Noaimi earned her Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) at SDA Bocconi School of Management, one of the most prestigious academic institutions worldwide. Her dissertation, titled “The Role of Fashion as a Cultural Diplomacy Tool in Enhancing Qatar’s Soft Power”, explores fashion as a vehicle of cultural diplomacy, capable of strengthening Qatar’s soft power and building symbolic bridges between national identities and global contexts.
Afraa Al-Noaimi’s educational journey reflects a sophisticated, multidisciplinary trajectory: after earning a degree in Information and Library Science at Qatar University, she continued her studies in Cairo and London, obtaining a diploma in Human Resources and an MBA, culminating in a doctorate in Italy—a country she chose to refine her strategic vision and high-level managerial thinking.
In parallel, her career spans institutional leadership and entrepreneurship. Since 2018, she has served as Executive Director of the Josoor Institute, supporting general management in strategic development and overseeing organization, governance, budgeting, and risk management. Previously, she held the roles of Operations Director and HR Manager, leading talent development processes, resource planning, and operational strategies.
At the heart of her work lies cultural promotion and women’s empowerment, advanced through a sophisticated ecosystem of platforms and initiatives that intertwine fashion, art, leadership, and education. These projects are designed to support female talent, strengthen Qatar’s cultural narrative, and elegantly project it onto international stages.
This academic achievement, realized in Italy, represents the perfect synthesis of a journey in which fashion, culture, education, and entrepreneurship interact harmoniously—transforming style into a strategic language and creativity into a tool of global diplomacy.
Afraa Al-Noaimi is the Executive Director of the government-affiliated Josoor Institute and Executive Consultant in the creative and cultural industries. She has built an ecosystem of platforms that promote creativity, culture, and women’s empowerment. In September, she debuted at Milan Fashion Week presenting her Atelier Desert Rose collection. With an academic background that includes a degree in Humanities, an MBA in the United Kingdom, and an ongoing Doctorate in Cultural Diplomacy at Bocconi, Afraa stands out as a cultural leader and bridge between Qatar and Italy, celebrating women’s strength, identity, and talent.
