A Week Aboard MSC World America

On Deck 20, there is a kids program of games, slides, ice cream and adventure that they will remember the rest of their lives. I meander up to Deck 20 just in time to see the Lego Parade--the first of its kind at sea. Lego walkabouts are designed to entertain children of all ages and march through the ship and do dance routines that have everyone laughing. The Lego Family Zone is a brand new area for master builders. Bricks enthusiasts can get teams together for family challenges. In the Sports Plex, parents and children can play together and Lego fans of all ages can unleash their creativity from morning to evening. Teens have high-tech experiences like Star Shooters, and there are VR technology experiences in the Luna Park. There is a lot of excitement at the Drone Academy, where there are Drone Relay Races with all the bells and whistles and glowing drones. At least parents never have to wonder where their children are.