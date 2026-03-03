A Week Aboard MSC World America
Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
We wave goodbye to the skyline of Miami outlined by a brilliant gold and red sunset as the MSC World America glides silently out of port. With espresso martini in hand on the terrace of the Elixir Mixology Bar, I raise my glass in a toast to my newly made friends: Here’s to an exciting journey. Bon Voyage mes amis et voyageurs.
The ship, built in 2025, is the height of a 16-story building and the length of three football fields. Over six thousand people are gathered here to sail on this new vessel. They have come with friends, moms and dads, grandparents, aunties and uncles, significant others and children of all ages. MSC World America guarantees fun for all. Will it fulfill its promise of a week of fun, great food and drink and entertainment?
Tonight’s Dinner is at Butcher’s Cut, the iconic American steakhouse at its best. Rib steak, Filet Mignon, New York strip, and the obligatory baked potato and Caesar salad are all on point. The Sommelier continues to refill our wine glasses with a friendly wink; the servers are cognizant of everyone’s food allergies and preferences. They know the answers to our questions before we’ve even finished asking. I could just as easily be in Chicago, New York or Toronto as on a cruise ship heading to the Eastern Caribbean.
Who wants to sleep when we’re all on holiday? The Loft on Deck 8 is an adult-only venue, where we dance to duelling pianos, sing with karaoke, laugh our faces off at comedy acts and abandon ourselves to the sheer fun or being under the stars in a vast unstructured nightclub.
My sense of direction is challenged on my return to my cabin: starboard, leeward, the even numbers are on the left side, or is it the right side. After a few wrong turns I am here in my spacious quarters and comfortable bed. I leave the full-length glass patio doors ajar and am lulled to sleep by the sounds of the ocean.
I had imagined the exhilaration of doing my regular workout in the state-of-the-art MSC Gym powered by Technogym that is open to the sky with the ocean all around me. A swimming pool awaits for a refreshing swim when I am done. And perhaps a massage before lunch at the MSC Aurea Spa. The wakeup call comes promptly at 5:30 a.m. In my enthusiasm to try everything, I had signed up to join the 6:00 a.m. Yoga on the deck, looking out at the ocean. “Oh, come on!” I say to myself and fall back asleep for a few hours more, secure in the knowledge that Yoga will still be there another day.
Mercato, the breakfast buffet, is a culinary microcosm of middle American fast foods. Fresh breads and rolls still warm from the bakery, made-to-order omelettes with a myriad of choices for filling, wings and burgers with every topping known to man, the obligatory bagels and lox, alongside bacon, charcuterie, fruits, salads—it will indeed take seven days of breakfasts to taste it all. For dessert lovers, the array of cakes and sweets is a Willy Wonka dream. I watch the children at this buffet, goggle-eyed and shy, and I understand. I am with you, kids. Despite my earlier resolve, I help myself to “just one more.”
The ship is split into seven districts, seven neighborhoods at sea, that provide unique restaurants, bars, and attractions. It is like a village with streets to explore.
The Galleria on Deck 6 is my number one stop for window shopping today. The displays in jewelry shops sparkle enticingly. The MSC Shop has some fine quality merchandise for souvenirs of a fabulous vacation. I choose a white baseball cap. There are shops displaying the world’s finest watches at startlingly low prices. A cosmetic shop offers demonstrations of new “magical” beauty products. My favorite, the Jean-Phillipe Maury Chocolate & Cafe has a centrepiece of a twirling, giant American Eagle, crafted of chocolate, of course. I choose all my take home gifts (and a few for myself) from a selection of 60 different kinds of chocolate specialties, and 30 types of chocolate candies...and I order a creamy freshly made gelato to go.
Deck 8. Promenade District. MSC World America was built specifically for the North American market with customized venues. In the Promenade district, we stop into the All Stars Sports Bar, a lively and vibrant venue where guests can grab a drink and watch a game in an authentic game day atmosphere with all American fare featuring signature sports bar games and a large terrace to sit back and enjoy unrivalled ocean views. And for another point of view, we pop into the Masters of the Sea Pub complete with a full-scale micro-brewery with a full range of signature beer. And while I’m in the mood for a spot of Gin, I can zero in on The Gin Project for an extensive choice of craft gin and classic cocktails.
There is no room for boredom to set in. Where shall we have dinner tonight? Paxos Restaurant offers authentic Greek cuisine; Mexican street food dining at Hola Tacos and Cantina is such fun. Serenity surrounds the Kaito Sushi Bar, and selections of sushi and sashimi are excellent. Next door, they’re whooping and hollering at the Teppanyaki tables as the chef throws his knives and cleavers into the air like a juggler.
On Deck 20, there is a kids program of games, slides, ice cream and adventure that they will remember the rest of their lives. I meander up to Deck 20 just in time to see the Lego Parade--the first of its kind at sea. Lego walkabouts are designed to entertain children of all ages and march through the ship and do dance routines that have everyone laughing. The Lego Family Zone is a brand new area for master builders. Bricks enthusiasts can get teams together for family challenges. In the Sports Plex, parents and children can play together and Lego fans of all ages can unleash their creativity from morning to evening. Teens have high-tech experiences like Star Shooters, and there are VR technology experiences in the Luna Park. There is a lot of excitement at the Drone Academy, where there are Drone Relay Races with all the bells and whistles and glowing drones. At least parents never have to wonder where their children are.
For dare-devils, there is The Cliffhanger, the only overwater swing ride at sea. It features a four-seat swing towering 50 meters above the ocean, propelling back and forth for a one-of-a-kind edge-of-your-seat thrill. Why do we love to get scared? The blood-curdling screams and cries and prayers are hilarious when you're just standing and watching, and not doing the screaming. They stagger off and say, “please, can we go again?”
This is the future of cruising: the ship is powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), one of the cleanest marine fuels available at scale. MSC World America symbolizes a new world of cruising and features the very latest technology to lower its impact on the environment. In fact, the entire ship boasts a trailblazing design and a striking futuristic silhouette. This is where innovation meets beauty, and we're captivated by the ship's unique blend of European style and North American comfort.
We make a stop at Puerto Plata, known as “the Bride of the Atlantic.” This is where Spain first met the New World at an ancient Taino city. The cruise port of Taino Bay features dozens of shops, a lazy river, a swim-up bar and Monkey Island. The shopping is tempting, but I do not succumb. A short walk away are the Puerto plateaus, landmarks like Umbrella St. and the historical Paseo de Dona Blanca. Despite being one of the oldest Spanish colonies, founded in 1502, Puerto Plata is now home to large enclaves of Canadian, American and European expats living in retirement villas along the North Coast. I wonder if I will bump into anyone I know.
By midweek, I have become acclimatized to the layout of this vast territory, and I no longer need to ask directions. I spend some time relaxing, staring at the sea and sky, and not even wondering what’s going on in the rest of the world. At our next stop, Puerto Rico, I choose to stay on board. Puerto Rico offers culture and shopping, but I am enticed by the call of the Aurea Spa – and I answer.
This evening is the White Party where all 6000+ are invited to wear white. I chuckle to myself, because this is also the evening we are dining at Eataly, and I know that a white garment is a magnet for red tomato sauce. The good scouts at Eataly are on their toes, and drape us in giant bibs for protection. Since Eataly is my neighborhood go-to for lunch, I am delighted to see my favorite dishes on the menu. The wine, the pasta--that’s amore.
It’s Dinner and the Theatre tonight. We head to the 1,150 seat World Theatre to catch a musical extravaganza featuring the iconic music and unforgettable moments of pop legends. Extraordinarily talented singers and dancers have us mesmerized for 90 minutes. The lead singers must be Broadway performers who are taking a break from the city.
My plan is to call it a day – but there are other plans afoot – and a lot of whispering going on. Okay, the night is young and so am I. We’re led to a small door where a very stern man in a jaunty hat tells us to come quietly and don’t ask questions...but there’s a twinkle in his eye. He leads us down a half dozen flights of stairs to what appears to be the bowels of the ship, to a big wooden door. Shh! He orders. His knock on the door is a signal, and it opens to a wild speakeasy from the roaring twenties. Cocktails ordered, we sit back and enjoy the music, attitudes and costumes of the singers for a few hours of fun--and not a cell-phone in sight.
Back in the quiet of my cabin, I watch the moon reflecting over the dark water, and think for a moment about the 6:00 a.m. Yoga, but that thought passes quickly. I turn off my alarm with the thought that some moments are for dreaming not stretching.
They’ve saved the best experience for the last. Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve is a private island, tucked into a peaceful pocket of the Atlantic Ocean. Natural, unspoiled, barely paved; it is a blissful getaway located in a spectacular Bahamian setting of beautiful beach. We wander barefoot along white sand, pick up a snack and a cool drink from one of the island’s food trucks, choose a spot and watch the horizon melt into the sunset.
The week has flown by, and the time has come to pack our souvenirs and our memories. Luggage lines the corridors and laughter and goodbyes spill out into the hallways, I raise a glass for one last toast, “until next time.”
