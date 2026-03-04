Whispers of the Rainforest: Rediscovering Balance and Romance in Dominica

Time for our Love and Harmony couples massage at the Bamboo Spa. We meander along the garden path and into a quiet room in which our massages are side-by-side with our own individual therapists. Rose pedals and candles set the tone, and our therapists knead us like dough with just the right pressure. We could get used to this. In our post-massage daze we don our robes and float to the seating area for tea. To support muscle recovery, detoxification and replenishment, we drink teas made with herbs from Jungle Bay’s herb garden. Mint is invigorating, relieves congestion and boosts mental clarity. Lemongrass relieves stress and boosts immunity. Basilic is calming, and improves brain function. We could use any one of them, but indulge in all of them.