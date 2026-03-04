A Wellness Week at Pritikin: The Ultimate Health Reset

Refreshed, I am back at the gym. "Cardio in Action: Find Your Zone; Fuel Your Health" is on my schedule. All the staff have received the memo. They take my blood pressure before and after each session. And here's something new. A wrist band is programmed in my name and my progress is noted on a large TV monitor. The enthusiastic leader guides us on how cardiovascular endurance supports our health span, and I learn to safely measure workout intensity, and discover my target heart rate zone. New at Pritikin is the DEXA Body Scan included for all guests. A ten-minute body scan gives detailed insights into our bone density, body fat, muscle mass and provides a clear picture of our health. Time is taken to go over all the charts of each element that makes up our body, and we’re given a copy. Fascinating.