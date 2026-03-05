10 Screen Free Travel Experiences for 2026 That Turn Analog Adventures Into the Ultimate Luxury

Lexington builds a strong case for an offline weekend by pairing creative workshops with horse country tradition and outdoor adventure. At The Kentucky Castle, set on 110 acres, visitors can wander no till gardens, meet farm animals, and book spa treatments featuring lavender grown on site, with an annual lavender festival held in June. Travelers can tap into hands on style with a custom fascinator workshop at Jacey Rhorer’s studio, then wear it to Keeneland during its Spring Race Meet for a classic day of studying the odds and calling a wager at the betting window. Keeneland also debuts a new Paddock Building this season, adding new dining and gathering spaces for race day.