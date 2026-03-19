Flash Pack Launches The — Pause, a New Digital Detox Travel Series for Solo Travelers

The launch comes with research commissioned by Flash Pack that points to a growing discomfort with stillness itself. According to the survey, 65% of Americans say there are factors that make them anxious about slowing down on vacation, and only a small share say they could comfortably go a full day without checking their phone. For younger travelers, the idea of being disconnected for several days registered as more intimidating than traditional adventure activities, suggesting that digital dependence now shapes how many people experience leisure as much as work.