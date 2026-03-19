Flash Pack Launches The — Pause, a New Digital Detox Travel Series for Solo Travelers
Travel has long been sold as an escape. Increasingly, it is also being asked to function as recovery. That shift sits at the center of The — Pause, a new collection from solo travel company Flash Pack designed for travelers who want more than a change of scenery. The premise is simple, though not necessarily easy: step back from the noise, put the phone down for a while, and allow the trip to create actual breathing room.
The launch comes with research commissioned by Flash Pack that points to a growing discomfort with stillness itself. According to the survey, 65% of Americans say there are factors that make them anxious about slowing down on vacation, and only a small share say they could comfortably go a full day without checking their phone. For younger travelers, the idea of being disconnected for several days registered as more intimidating than traditional adventure activities, suggesting that digital dependence now shapes how many people experience leisure as much as work.
That tension helps explain why Flash Pack is framing this new series not as a strict wellness retreat, but as a more realistic response to burnout.
A Different Kind of Wellness Travel
Created for solo travelers in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, The — Pause is positioned as an antidote to digital overload and constant optimization. The collection favors nature, ritual, and meaningful social connection over packed schedules or self-improvement frameworks. Phones are not banned, but guests are encouraged at key moments to step away from them, creating space for deeper conversation and more complete presence.
That distinction matters. Many wellness trips promise transformation through structure and discipline. Flash Pack appears to be aiming for something gentler, centered on the idea that rest often requires permission as much as planning.
“We are excited to introduce a new kind of travel experience. Since launching in 2014, we’ve encouraged travelers to step outside their comfort zones and face new challenges. Now we’re asking travelers to take on something different - and arguably harder – which is to pause. We want people to slow down and reconnect with what really matters.”
Lee Thompson, Co-Founder at Flash Pack
The broader thinking behind the series reflects another notable shift in the data. Flash Pack found that travelers increasingly associate restoration with friendship and social connection, not just private indulgence. That emphasis on group dynamics has become a defining part of the company’s approach since its founding in 2014.
Four Trips Built Around Presence
The launch collection includes four itineraries across Colombia, Ecuador, South Africa, and Spain, each built around a slightly different version of reset.
In Colombia, the Island Renewal itinerary begins in Cartagena before moving by private boat to a secluded Caribbean island reserved exclusively for Flash Pack. Over five days, guests can expect experiences such as sunrise ocean yoga, mangrove kayaking, conservation work, Caribbean dance, and a floating sunset sound bath, with pricing starting at $3,140 per person.
The Amazon Awakening trip in Ecuador takes a deeper immersion approach. The eight-day itinerary, also beginning at $3,140, starts in Quito and continues by light aircraft and river to an indigenous-owned ecolodge in Achuar territory. Activities include kayaking in search of pink river dolphins, meditating beneath kapok trees, foraging medicinal plants with Achuar guides, and spending a night in the Sharamentsa community.
In South Africa, Sense Safari offers a slower interpretation of the traditional safari model. Set within a 940-hectare private reserve near Greater Kruger National Park, the six-day trip starts at $2,019 per person and includes sunrise breathwork, sensory bush walks, sound healing, traditional African dance, open-fire cooking, and stargazing.
For travelers looking toward Europe, Spain’s Nature’s Reset takes place in a restored 19th-century farmhouse in the Sierra de Mariola mountains. Starting at $2,375 per person, the five-day retreat includes daily yoga and meditation, expert-led breathwork, a nine-course blindfold dinner, gong baths, guided hikes, and three included massage or energy treatments.
Travel as Restoration, Not Performance
Flash Pack says it has created more than 170,000 friendships through its network of small-group trips, and that statistic helps explain why The — Pause feels less like a standard digital detox and more like a broader statement about how people now want to travel.
The collection arrives at a time when many travelers are no longer looking only for excitement or escapism. They are also looking for calm, emotional reset, and a sense of connection that daily life often fragments. In that context, the appeal of these trips is not simply the absence of screens. It is the possibility of becoming more present to the place, the people around you, and your own thoughts while you are there.
For travelers who find themselves exhausted by the demand to document, schedule, optimize, and stay reachable, The — Pause offers a different proposition. Sometimes the most ambitious thing on an itinerary is learning how to slow down.
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