Waiting For Godot: The Transformative Power of Theatre

This year at the Stratford Festival, Waiting for Godot speaks to us all of that unmoored reality of which Chris Cornell once sang about feeling “lost, behind…As seasons roll on by.” From the election cycle to the gas pump, the endless wars and mounting walls, to the purgatory of the politics and the absurdity of it all. But, at the end of Act I, and of Act II, there, enters a boy, a messenger, an unwitting messiah—not speaking in parables but, himself, the embodiment of one. He is a mirror, reflecting the passage of time and the reminder of hope: that it’s never too late to crack that ice and fly, to be the masters of our own fate, rather than to sit in endless wait for a moment that may pass us by.