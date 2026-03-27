Destinations

Beyond the Big Five: Rare Wildlife Encounters and Conservation Travel Experiences with andBeyond

From Pangolin Conservation in South Africa to Ocean Safaris in Mozambique, a New Era of Luxury Wildlife Travel Takes Shape Ahead of Earth Day
Two scuba divers underwater giving OK signal during ocean dive
Scuba diving at Mnemba Island showcases immersive marine experiences in ZanzibarCourtesy of andBeyond
4 min read

As Earth Day approaches on April 22, 2026, the conversation around wildlife travel continues to evolve. For many first-time visitors to Africa, the focus often begins with the Big Five. For those returning, the experience tends to shift toward something more layered, where conservation and lesser-known species shape the most meaningful moments.

This is where andBeyond has built its reputation. With a long-standing commitment to conservation and sustainability, the company’s properties offer access to wildlife encounters that extend beyond traditional game drives, placing guests within ongoing preservation efforts while maintaining a refined level of comfort.

Pangolins in South Africa: Conservation in Real Time

Close-up of pangolin scales and face in natural habitat
Pangolin conservation at andBeyond Phinda highlights rare wildlife encounters in South AfricaCourtesy of andBeyond

At andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve in South Africa, conservation is not a background narrative. It is central to the experience. The reserve has played a key role in wildlife reintroduction efforts, including one of the most ambitious projects involving Temminck’s ground pangolin, a species that had disappeared from the area for decades.

For those looking to stay close to the landscape, the recently updated Phinda Zuka Lodge provides a more intimate base, designed to keep the focus on the surrounding ecosystem.

Guide tracking pangolin with monitoring device in forest setting
Pangolin tracking experience at andBeyond Phinda connects guests with conservation efforts in South AfricaCourtesy of andBeyond

Working in partnership with the African Pangolin Working Group, Phinda now leads the world’s first pangolin reintroduction initiative. Guests are invited to participate in privately guided research and monitoring experiences, offering a rare opportunity to observe one of the most elusive mammals in Africa while directly supporting its survival.

Tanzania’s Lake Manyara: Lions in the Trees and Flamingos in Flight

Luxury safari lodge lounge with wood interiors and soft lighting
andBeyond Lake Manyara Tree Lodge interiors reflect elevated safari design in TanzaniaCourtesy of andBeyond

At andBeyond Lake Manyara Tree Lodge, the setting itself sets the tone. As the only permanent lodge located within Lake Manyara National Park, it offers direct access to wildlife behaviors that feel unexpected even to seasoned travelers.

Here, lions are known to climb trees, stretching out along branches as a way to escape the heat. It is a sight that challenges the typical image of the species. The park also supports one of the largest baboon populations in the world and serves as a seasonal gathering point for thousands of flamingos moving through the region.

The combination creates a layered wildlife experience that unfolds differently throughout the day.

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Mozambique’s Benguerra Island: Where Safari Meets the Sea

Woman riding horse through shallow ocean water near boats
Horseback riding through the ocean at Benguerra Island blends safari and marine adventure in MozambiqueCourtesy of andBeyond

On Benguerra Island, the definition of safari expands beyond land. Located off the coast of Mozambique, the experience integrates marine life into the journey in a way that feels seamless.

Guests can ride horses directly into the Indian Ocean, a moment that feels equal parts cinematic and grounded in the landscape. Offshore, catamaran excursions offer the chance to spot dugongs, a rare marine mammal, while the winter months, from mid June through mid August, bring migrating humpback whales into view.

Thatched beach cabana with lounge bed on sandy tropical shore
Private beach sala at andBeyond Benguerra Island offers secluded luxury on Mozambique’s coastlineCourtesy of andBeyond

The result is an environment where wildlife encounters continue well beyond the shoreline.

Zanzibar’s Mnemba Island: A Closer Look at Marine Conservation

Reopened in 2024, andBeyond Mnemba Island operates as both a private island retreat and a conservation site. It is an important nesting ground for green turtles, giving guests the opportunity to track turtle activity during nesting season.

Spotted eagle ray gliding across sandy ocean floor
Scuba diving with eagle rays at Mnemba Island highlights Zanzibar’s marine biodiversityCourtesy of andBeyond

The surrounding reefs support snorkeling and diving, while the lodge’s Discovery Centre provides context through marine conservation initiatives developed in collaboration with Wild Impact.

The experience is designed to connect guests with the ecosystem in a way that feels informed and intentional.

Couple kayaking on clear turquoise ocean near white sand beach
Kayaking at andBeyond Mnemba Island showcases turquoise waters and marine-focused travel in ZanzibarCourtesy of andBeyond

Namibia’s Sossusvlei Desert: A Different Kind of Wildlife Encounter

For travelers seeking a departure from traditional safari terrain, andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge offers a landscape defined by space and stillness. Positioned on the edge of an International Dark Sky Reserve, the property introduces a different perspective on nature, one that extends into the night.

Luxury desert lodge pool with sunset over dunes in Namibia
Private plunge pool at andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge overlooking Namibia’s desert landscapeCourtesy of andBeyond

Each suite includes a skylight positioned above the bed, encouraging late-night stargazing. An on-site observatory and resident astronomer provide additional context, turning the sky into part of the experience.

Daytime activities bring guests into the Namib Desert by e-bike, where sightings may include oryx, mountain zebra, brown hyena, and leopard. The pace feels measured, allowing the environment to reveal itself gradually.

A Shift Toward Purposeful Travel

As interest in conservation-led travel continues to grow, experiences like these reflect a broader shift in how luxury is defined. Access remains important, but meaning has become equally valuable.

Across South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zanzibar, and Namibia, andBeyond’s approach highlights a future where travel connects guests more directly with the natural world while contributing to its preservation.

Family snorkeling together in shallow clear blue ocean
Sailboat gliding across ocean toward small tropical island
Elevated treehouse suite surrounded by lush green forest
Modern dining room with large windows overlooking desert landscape
Divers observing lionfish swimming near coral reef
Spa treatment room with guest receiving wellness ritual
For those planning ahead for Earth Day and beyond, the takeaway is clear. The most compelling wildlife encounters are often the ones that ask you to look a little closer.
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