Riding the Wave: The Thrill of Tidal Bore Rafting in Nova Scotia

One moment we feel airborne, the next we’re holding on for our lives as we’re sucked into a vortex to then barrel through another wall of water. It is absolutely fantastic! In this spin cycle, it’s just rinse and repeat, rinse and repeat, punctuated by the most ebullient screams of joy. My son is waving his hat like he’s riding a bronco bull, and shouting “Again! Again!” These standing waves are awesome and surge with unstoppable force. With one hand I’m gripping the boat, with the other, I’m gripping my son, as we’re both experiencing the greatest heart-pounding exhilaration of our lives. MacDonald controls the chaos so it only feels unpredictable. As our raft climbs the waves, the world tilts and roars. We bounce over churning swells, through muddy currents, and ride it all out as our laughter and adrenaline take over. It is absolutely wild.