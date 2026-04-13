Muir Hotel, Halifax: Where Luxury Meets the Ocean

Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
Kayaking with the sunrise along the placid Halifax Harbour, we watch boardwalk-joggers and seagulls, and the city slowly wake up. The sun sparkles off the water like shimmering Swarovski crystals, and the air, cool and invigorating, lifts our spirits as we glide back to the dock for breakfast at the Muir Hotel.
Sun beams through the glass for a golden hue, as warm smiles guide us to a cozy banquette at Drift restaurant within The Muir. Here, we open our menus to a composition of Nova Scotia’s iconic ingredients.
Fluffy blueberry pancakes with crisp edges are crowned with blueberry butter, fresh blueberries, a brown butter crumble and drizzle of Nova Scotia maple syrup. Delicately cold-smoked and subtly sweet Atlantic smoked salmon is accompanied by plump salt cod cakes, grilled potatoes, and soft poached eggs with a light and airy hollandaise. With our breakfast of champions under our belt, we can go in any direction.
Right next door to The Muir is the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic where we explore the stories of the harbour from fishing to the notorious explosion to the tale of the Titanic. A short hike up the hill is the Halifax Citadel for pipes and drums and the royal artillery firing of the cannons at noon. Just beyond the doors of Drift is the Queen’s Marque waterfront district where we can stroll the boardwalk endlessly, or rent kayaks and sailboats from the hotel, sample a luscious scoop of cotton candy ice cream in a halo of cotton candy from The Fog Company, rent bikes from I Heart Bikes, explore the panoply of multicultural food trucks, listen to live music from jazz to blues and folk, or just lie on a hammock by the water with a good book and laze the day away. It all surrounds The Muir as though we’re staying in the centre of the Haligonian universe.
Rooted in a sense of place, the colour scheme and design set a tone of understated elegance that evokes calm. The interiors are crafted with natural materials that create an atmosphere that feels both contemporary and deeply tied to Nova Scotia’s heritage. Our suite is a serene retreat, designed with thoughtful craftsmanship and original artwork that reflect the region’s maritime character.
Woven into the fabric of our experience at The Muir is the art work we find throughout the hotel, but particularly in the hotel’s private space, True Colours Art Gallery, which showcases a rotating collection of regionally and locally curated art for us to admire and contemplate, creating a dynamic cultural experience within the hotel itself.
One of The Muir’s greatest luxuries is its location, which gives us the freedom to wander—no planning required. Inside, we take some time to unwind in Windward Wellness spa. Adjacent to the fitness centre, we discover the Halotherapy Salt Room where we breathe air infused with dry salt that helps remove toxins from the respiratory system and boost the immune system. Next in our spa cycle is the Eucalyptus Steam Room in which we breathe in and breathe out waves of hot aromatic steam that soothes and nourishes our souls. There is also an Infrared Sauna which is purported to improve sleep quality. The Infrared light gently heats and improves our circulation. Next up in our wellness buffet, we alternate between the cold plunge pool and the warm massage jets of the Vitality Pool. We could lounge for hours in this sanctuary for relaxation after our day of exploration.
As night falls, our dining and entertainment options are plenty. To the east is the Casino Nova Scotia and to the west is the Neptune Theatre. In between, Halifax restaurants showcase farm to forest, orchard to vineyard, and river to ocean-dynamic dining that reflects the great cultural and culinary milieu of Nova Scotia. At Drift restaurant, we can indulge in Atlantic and Acadian cuisine from seafood platters to Rappie Pie, a Jigg’s Dinner to a Hodge Podge, Nova Scotian Shrimp to Nova Scotian Lamb, and Atlantic Beef to Sunflower-Crusted Atlantic Salmon. Drift is a deliciously polished homage to the traditions that make Nova Scotia the culinary jewel of the Maritimes.
The windows of our suite overlook the harbour and the lights of the shoreline and passing ships in the night, and there is such a feeling of pastoral calm. From the solitude of our early morning paddle, to the convivial hospitality within The Muir, we connect to Halifax’s coastal rhythm in a hotel experience that is not just about where we stay, but about how we feel while there, immersed in the beauty of Atlantic Canada.
Muir Hotel, 902-407-6847, 1709 Lower Water St, Halifax, Nova Scotia.
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