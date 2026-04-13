Muir Hotel, Halifax: Where Luxury Meets the Ocean

Right next door to The Muir is the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic where we explore the stories of the harbour from fishing to the notorious explosion to the tale of the Titanic. A short hike up the hill is the Halifax Citadel for pipes and drums and the royal artillery firing of the cannons at noon. Just beyond the doors of Drift is the Queen’s Marque waterfront district where we can stroll the boardwalk endlessly, or rent kayaks and sailboats from the hotel, sample a luscious scoop of cotton candy ice cream in a halo of cotton candy from The Fog Company, rent bikes from I Heart Bikes, explore the panoply of multicultural food trucks, listen to live music from jazz to blues and folk, or just lie on a hammock by the water with a good book and laze the day away. It all surrounds The Muir as though we’re staying in the centre of the Haligonian universe.