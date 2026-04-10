The New Dining of Halifax’s Farm-to-Table Revolution

The duet of PEI Blue Dot striploin and short rib showcases the high quality of this Canadian beef. The striploin, beautifully cooked to medium rare and seasoned with Maldon salt, is juicy and robust. The short rib, seared with a crisp panko and cornflake crust, is fall-apart-tender and crowned with a broccoli floret, gently tempura-fried in a puffed quinoa crunch. But wait! There’s a surprise. Hidden within a hollowed-potato is a stuffing of minced beef. I watch my son who, with closed-eyes savours the last morsels, leaving not one crumb behind, and ask him, “How good was that?” He replies in a happy dream-state, “My brain stopped functioning and my mouth exploded.” Rounding out this duet is a symphony of garlic mash and lip-puckering port wine sauce.