Wild Beauty and Coastal Wonders of Nova Scotia

High up in an observation tower we survey the land. This is not a zoo or theme park, it’s a natural environment where 300 species of injured and orphaned animals are given a second chance at life. These are real rescues. On our nature walk, we visit with animals on their perch, or nestled in a den, or gliding in the water. They are living reminders of both human impact and human compassion. The message is not lost on us, particularly my son, for whom the positive connections and deepened awareness from these interactions become more than a memory, they become an ethos.