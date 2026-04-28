Wilderness Luxury at Nalu Retreat

Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
A short drive from Halifax, the highway gives way to forest-lined roads where the hum of the city dissolves into birdsong, and the wind through the trees heralds our luxury in the wilderness.
Perched on a granite cliff overlooking the placid waters of Porter’s Lake, we arrive at Nalu Retreat where geodesic domes embedded in the rugged landscape reflect the sunshine like shining orbs. They appear futuristic, anachronistic, and yet, once inside, the ethos of Nalu, a Hawaiian concept that means to contemplate and quiet the mind, becomes clear.
Windows lining our sixteen-foot-high dome immerse us within forest and sky, and with comfort to experience the stillness and the silence. Here, nature is part of the design, and far from rustic, it is romantic.
With boutique-hotel amenities, soft white aesthetics and Turkish towels, we feel like we’re in a spa made for two. The kitchen is fully equipped, the bathroom is modern-sleek. We curl up on the leather couch, mesmerized by the expansive panoramic windows, and then, like giggling kids exploring our plush escape, we run and jump onto the bed to view the forest from the other hemisphere.
We experience an immediate "curvature effect" in which the round form nourishes tranquility, as opposed to the sharp, angularity of a typical hotel room. The circular layout is organic by design, less stressful, more easily identifiable and unconsciously easeful.
Nalu uses nature as both architecture and therapy. The quiet and privacy is intentionally intimate and in harmony with nature, allowing us to gently recalibrate our sense of time and rediscover our own balance. As we soak in the outdoor hot tub on our private deck under the stars above, we gently plan our mindful activities for tomorrow. This is not a place for packed itineraries. We can take our time.
In the early morning, our steaming coffee mimics the mist rising off the lake. Trails encourage forest walks, but first we wiggle our bare feet on the deck and greet the day with a sun salutation. Here we have the space to unfurl yoga mats. And when it rains, we continue inside while watching the shower through the verdant canopy amidst the sweetness of aromatherapy diffusers, the serenade of the rainfall and the singing bowls provided for our holistic reset.
Therapeutic massage packages in which a registered therapist sets up in our living room, includes Swedish, deep tissue, and manual lymphatic drainage to trigger the body's natural healing process. In case we’re less eager to cook than to eat, we can also reserve meals curated by local restaurateur, Lupin Dining & Pantry, that include local ingredients and dishes from Lamb Shepherd’s Pie to Seafood Chowder to Blueberry Swirl Cheesecake Brownie, as well as vegetarian options.
Next to the bedroom is a ladder against the wall. As the evening slowly unfolds, we eagerly climb up to the loft, sink into a massive pillowy ottoman, gaze up through the skylight as it frames the stars in perfect stillness, and fall asleep. Our Eastern Canadian wellness getaway has transported us to restorative bliss in the cozy embrace of nature.
Nalu Retreat, 902-778-3600, 1972 Myra Rd, Porter's Lake, Nova Scotia
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