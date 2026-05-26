Blue Mountains, Red Apples

This is not my cup of tea, but I’m doing it for my son. As our coaster leisurely climbs higher and higher, my heart thumps louder and louder. I am not looking forward to this, in fact I want to get off now. But, that’s not going to happen, so at least I can control the speed. As we reach the top, turn the bend and begin to descend, our velocity immediately kicks up with no mercy. We’re both screaming—my son, out of sheer joy; me, for my life. The contrast could not be clearer. Riding this meteorite down the mountain at Mach 10 feels like the thrill of a lifetime for my son and last rites for me.