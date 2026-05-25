Where to DINE Now: Tholos Restaurant

Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
Why do we love Greek cuisine? In the right hands, somehow it just hits that perfect balance of fresh, sensory, deeply flavourful, hearty and yet healthy. There are also evocative vacation associations with dining out at a really good and authentic Greek restaurant that feel transportive. Tholos Restaurant is not only consistently the best dining experience in Blue Mountain Village, it is one of our favourite Greek restaurants.
As we step into the warm stone textures, glowing lighting and Greek-inspired décor of Tholos, we recognize this is not the typical blue and white colour scheme, but the ambience of a romantic courtyard far away.
Beginning with a trio of dips—three lush scoops of classic Greek spreads—we relish grilled pita wedges with rich hummus of garlicy and lemony tahini with toasted chick peas on top; rustic Tirokafteri of spicy red pepper and Feta, and a cool and refreshing Tzatziki. Our Greek salad is a traditional Horiatiki. No lettuce, just a refreshing toss of juicy tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and Kalamata olives crowned with a thick cut of (PDO) Feta, drizzled with olive oil from Crete and a sprinkling of salt and oregano.
When we order Saganaki, we want the show—and here, we get it. Our waiter presents Vlahotiri cheese sizzling on a skillet and then, like a magician, pours a shot of Ouzo that engulfs the dish in flames. Heads turn as we shout Opa! The cheese is, on its own, a delight. The cheese oozes with notes of lemon and a touch of sweetness from the alcohol, has a crust that is like tangy, crunchy gold.
What’s that music playing? Oh, look there’s a belly dancer. And she’s headed towards me! With her blue and gold folkloric dress flowing, she beckons me to dance with her. Well, why not. No one is judging me, because they all know that anyone of them might be next. As the dancer moves from table to table, there is such an exuberant vibe, we can’t help but have fun and just go with it.
No sooner do we catch our breath when our mains arrive. No one does a rack of lamb better than a Greek chef. Perfectly charred and drizzled with their Cretan olive oil, these succulent, juicy chops from Australia are stacked with a brush of herbaceous chermoula that adds depth via earthiness and mild spice that make each palate bursting bite more addictive.
I am a sucker for a really good Moussaka. The rich confluence of textures that make this the ultimate comfort food are so simple, and yet too often chefs try to reinvent the wheel by changing it up. Alas, here, it is perfect! I can taste every note, every ingredient--from the pan-fried eggplant to the tangy tomatoey blend of minced beef and lamb, to the slightly sweet layer of potato, to the thick and creamy--but light--bechamel with notes of cheese and of nutmeg, and lightly crisped on top. I can taste subtle garlic, and cinnamon and cloves, and a hint of wine; there is such rich flavour, aroma and velvety texture in each forkful. This is the best Moussaka I can remember tasting.
Everything here is traditional and classic, and prepared to the highest degree of how it’s supposed to be. And then comes dessert. This is as fusion as one can get, but when it works it works. There is a reason this innovative Baklava Cheesecake has developed a cult following among guests. It is so creamy and decadent. Warm cream cheese, enveloped in a delicate phyllo crunch, drizzled with local honey and sprinkled with toasted almonds and a potpourri of flower petals, is rich and aromatic.
From flames to dancing, Tholos prepares warm and hearty time-honored recipes of Greece with fresh, bright flavors for a dining experience of celebration and authenticity.
Tholos Restaurant, Blue Mountain Village, 705-443-8311
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