Where to DINE Now: Tholos Restaurant

I am a sucker for a really good Moussaka. The rich confluence of textures that make this the ultimate comfort food are so simple, and yet too often chefs try to reinvent the wheel by changing it up. Alas, here, it is perfect! I can taste every note, every ingredient--from the pan-fried eggplant to the tangy tomatoey blend of minced beef and lamb, to the slightly sweet layer of potato, to the thick and creamy--but light--bechamel with notes of cheese and of nutmeg, and lightly crisped on top. I can taste subtle garlic, and cinnamon and cloves, and a hint of wine; there is such rich flavour, aroma and velvety texture in each forkful. This is the best Moussaka I can remember tasting.