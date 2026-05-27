Campfires to Compass Points

At that time, when Max Kates became the first Jewish dentist in Toronto, his wife, Lillian Kates, came up with the novel idea to build a coed camp for kids—out of the city and into nature. Can you imagine the chutzpah of this young Jewish woman, so independent and industrious in the early 1930’s? And who even heard of Algonquin Park back then? Years later, her son, Eugene Kates, would return from the war to imprint his own ideals on the camp, which involved fostering character-building through structure and skills. When his daughter, Joanne Kates, picked up the mantle in the late 1980s, her aim was to create a culture that would be a socially and emotionally safe space for kids. Now, her own kids, Mara Kates and Max Muszynski, run the camp as a dynamic brother and sister team, but also as parents to their own young children, with immense respect for what it means to care for children at this time.