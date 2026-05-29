Killarney and Point Grondine: A Journey Into Stillness

The Chikanishing Trail leads us to the water. Here, we lie on soft sculpted rock with curves and comfort like a Posturepedic mattress. Gentle waves of glass wash diamond ripples up to our toes and beckon us like Sirens to swim. From the pink bedrock that fans out to the water, we then hike through the woods to climb The Crack, a massive fissure full of rocks that we scramble over to the top. At the peak of La Cloche Mountains, the rock is white, the trees around us are green and red, the water below is blue, and from our perch in the sky we can see for miles and miles.