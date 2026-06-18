The Miami Design District sits minutes from Downtown Miami, Miami Beach, and Miami International Airport.
It concentrates luxury boutiques, Michelin-recognized restaurants, and public art within a walkable footprint.
Cultural anchors include the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami).
It is owned and operated by Miami Design District Associates, a partnership of Dacra (Craig Robins) and L Catterton Real Estate.
As Miami fills with a global audience this summer, the Miami Design District makes the case for the city beyond the stadium and the sand. Set minutes from Downtown, Miami Beach, and the airport, the neighborhood gathers luxury shopping, dining, and art into a few walkable blocks, a concentrated version of the city for visitors who want more than a match ticket and a hotel pool.
A neighborhood that reads like a city in miniature The district pairs world-renowned luxury boutiques with Michelin-recognized restaurants, museum-caliber public art, and architecture worth slowing down for. Cultural institutions sit a few blocks apart, among them the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, giving an afternoon here the range of a much larger itinerary.
Why it matters now The Design District reflects Miami's turn into a global center for culture, creativity, and hospitality, and a World Cup summer puts that evolution in front of the world. For the traveler with a free afternoon between matches, it is the most efficient way to understand why the city has earned its place on the global stage.
The Miami Design District is owned and operated by Miami Design District Associates, a partnership between Dacra, founded by Craig Robins, and L Catterton Real Estate.
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