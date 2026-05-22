Best Things to Do in Miami in June 2026: Events, Festivals, and World Cup Matches

In June the FIFA World Cup comes to Hard Rock Stadium, drawing football fans from every corner of the globe to one of the most spirited host cities in the tournament. It is also the month Juneteenth fills neighborhoods across the city with music, reflection, and community; when Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden opens its gates for mango season's most celebrated event; and when rooftop concerts, wellness summits, disco revivals, and candlelit performances fill nearly every weekend on the calendar. From Wynwood and Coral Gables to Miami Beach and downtown, there is something worth doing at every turn.
Where: Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami
When: June 6, 2026
Wynwood has built a reputation as Miami's most culturally alive neighborhood, and the South Florida Curry Festival fits right in. Now in its second year and bigger than its sold-out debut, the festival takes over Wynwood Marketplace on a Saturday evening with more than 50 vendors serving bold, authentic curries from across the globe. A live curry cook-off and a pepper eating contest keep the competitive energy high, while live music, cultural performances, and a spice market and bazaar fill out the six-hour run.
Good to Know: Tickets are required for entry, and based on last year's sellout, purchasing in advance is strongly recommended.
Where: Various locations around Miami Beach
When: June 8, 2026
World Ocean Day, observed each year on June 8, is a global moment to reflect on the health of the seas and the role each of us plays in protecting them. Miami Beach, a city built on the edge of the Atlantic with one of the most biodiverse marine environments in the continental United States, marks the occasion with purpose. This year's lineup spans beach cleanups, ceremonial gatherings, and a sustainably focused rooftop dinner, offering several ways to engage with the ocean and the community working to preserve it.
Events:
Tide & Sound: World Ocean Day - A beachfront ceremony in front of 1 Hotel South Beach combines guided breathwork, sound meditation, and a barefoot walk to the water's edge for a reflective World Ocean Day practice.
Clean Miami Beach: World Ocean Day Beach Cleanup - Volunteers gather at 1st Street Beach from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to remove litter from the shoreline, with all supplies provided and community service hours available for those who arrive on time.
Supper That Sustains Us: Sea-to-Table Dinner - A ticketed rooftop dinner at Watr at 1 Rooftop brings together responsibly sourced seafood, local ingredients, and conversation around marine conservation against sweeping ocean views.
Where: Various venues across Miami
When: Select dates throughout June 2026
Candlelight concerts offer one of Miami’s most enchanting evenings out. Held in beautiful spaces across the city, from historic landmarks to elegant modern venues, these performances surround audiences with the glow of hundreds of candles and music that ranges from classical favorites to tributes to artists like Adele, Queen, and Hans Zimmer. The atmosphere is intimate, cinematic, and surprisingly transporting, making it one of the loveliest ways to spend an evening in Miami.
June 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Miami:
June 6: Candlelight: Tribute to Adele
June 12: Candlelight: Ed Sheeran & Coldplay
June 14: Candlelight: Tribute to The Beatles
June 14 & 28: Candlelight: Tribute to Bad Bunny
June 21: Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings
June 28: Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA
Good to Know: Programs and venues vary throughout the month, so it is worth checking the schedule to find a performance that matches your taste. Most concerts last about an hour, and popular dates often sell out well in advance.
Where: Lincoln Road, Miami
When: June 11-19, 2026
Lincoln Road operates as Miami Beach's official soccer destination throughout the summer under the campaign "Feel Every Goal. Feel Every Moment." The eight-block pedestrian promenade hosts South Florida's official tournament retail store at 1006 Lincoln Road alongside Adidas, Nike, Pelé Soccer, and Culto Fútbol.
Concacaf House Miami opens on select dates June 11 through July 19 as a free fan destination with interactive challenges, gaming stations, children's activities, live match viewing, and limited-edition merchandise.
From June 14 through July 11, 720 Lincoln Road transforms into a CONMEBOL takeover celebrating South American soccer culture through a museum-style gallery, a living tree installation, interactive soccer zones, and daily pop-ups. Oversized inflatable soccer balls representing Colombia, Germany, Japan, and Saudi Arabia line the promenade from June through late July.
Cafés and restaurants across the district, Andrés Carne de Res, Havana 1957, Oh! Mexico, and more, run live match screenings, jersey discount promotions, and themed menus throughout the full tournament window.
Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Coral Gables
When: June 13–14, 2026
Miami's mango season is something locals look forward to all year, and the annual Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is its most delicious expression. Set across 83 acres of one of the most celebrated botanical gardens in the country, the two-day event brings together hundreds of mango varieties, tastings, cooking demonstrations, expert-led talks, and vendors celebrating the fruit in every imaginable form.
Good to Know: Arrive early, especially on Saturday, as the most popular mango varieties and tastings tend to sell out as the day goes on. Comfortable shoes are recommended for exploring the grounds.
Where: Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, 1633 North Bayshore Drive, Miami
When: June 13, 2026
Few settings in Miami suit a Sinatra evening better than a rooftop above Biscayne Bay. Sinatra Under the Stars takes place on the Edgewater Rooftop at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, where some of Florida's finest performers work through the classic songbook, from Fly Me to the Moon and New York, New York to That's Life and beyond. The 90-minute performance includes a brief intermission, with specialty cocktails, a full bar, and light bites available throughout the evening.
Good to Know: This is a 21-and-over event, and valid ID is required. Doors open 60 minutes before showtime, and late entry is not permitted, so plan to arrive early.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens + Bayfront Park, Downtown Miami
When: June 15 through July 5, 2026
Miami is one of eleven host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the city is showing up for it. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will host four group stage matches this June, drawing fans from across the globe to one of the most passionate football cities in the country.
The energy extends well beyond the stadium. From June 13 through July 5, Bayfront Park in downtown Miami transforms into the FIFA Fan Festival, a free, open-air celebration along the waterfront featuring live match broadcasts, cultural performances, food, games, and interactive fan experiences.
June Matches at Hard Rock Stadium:
June 15 Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay
June 21 Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde
June 24 Scotland vs. Brazil
June 27 Colombia vs. Portugal
Where: Various locations around Miami
When: June 14 and 19, 2026
Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Texas received word of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It is a day of remembrance, joy, and cultural celebration, and Miami honors it with intention. From free outdoor concerts and community gatherings to beachside festivals and performance art, the city comes together each year to reflect on the history and legacy of Black freedom in America.
Events:
The Juneteenth Experience - A free multidisciplinary performance at the Miami Beach Bandshell weaves music, dance, film, and spoken word into an evening centered on Black history and American identity.
Juneteenth Roll Call - A morning gathering at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater in Historic Overtown brings community members together for reflection, remembrance, and a shared moment of unity.
Juneteenth Beach Bash - A free, family-friendly afternoon at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park features live entertainment, local food vendors, and a relaxed coastal setting rooted in the spirit of the holiday.
Where: Miami-Dade Fair & Expo Center, 10901 Coral Way, Miami
When: June 20–21, 2026
South Florida's wellness community comes together each June for International Yoga Day, and this year's Miami summit is the most expansive version yet. Spread across more than 100,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor space at the Miami-Dade Fair & Expo Center, the two-day festival features more than 50 classes, workshops, and panels spanning beginner flows to advanced practice, meditation, breathwork, sound healing, and expert-led conversations on longevity and mental wellness. A curated vendor marketplace, plant-forward food court, health screenings, and sponsored giveaways round out the experience.
Good to Know: It is free, family-friendly, and designed for all ages and ability levels, making it one of the more accessible and well-programmed wellness events on Miami's summer calendar.
Where: Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, 1633 North Bayshore Drive, Miami
When: June 20, 2026
The disco era gets a full revival on the Edgewater Rooftop above Biscayne Bay, and this is one evening that rewards dressing for the occasion. Night Fever: Disco Under the Stars works through the greatest hits of the genre's golden age, with tributes to Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Diana Ross, Chic, The Bee Gees, KC & The Sunshine Band, and more across a 90-minute performance with a brief intermission. Stayin' Alive, I Will Survive, Le Freak, Hot Stuff, and Upside Down are all on the tentative setlist, played against open-air views of the bay.
Good to Know: This is a 21-and-over event, and valid ID is required. Doors open 60 minutes before showtime, and late entry is not permitted.
Where: Various locations around Miami
When: June 21, 2026
Miami offers no shortage of ways to celebrate the dads in your life this Father's Day. Tee off at Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne, catch the Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium, treat him to dinner at one of Miami's exceptional restaurants, or settle in for an evening at a Candlelight Concert, the beloved series that fills intimate venues across the city with live classical music and flickering light. Whatever you choose, dad is going to have a good day.
Why Go: Miami’s immersive museums offer an afternoon that feels transportive, surprising, and wonderfully memorable. Whether you loves contemporary art, ancient history, or the kind of experience that invites you to step inside another world, these exhibitions make for an outing that feels far more interesting than an ordinary museum visit.
Superblue Miami: Immersive Art Experiences: At Superblue Miami, art becomes something you walk through, touch, and feel. Wander beneath clouds of floating lights, step into mirrored rooms that seem to stretch into infinity, and lose yourself in large-scale installations designed to awaken every sense.
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage: Titanic: An Immersive Voyage invites visitors aboard the world’s most famous ship through recreated rooms, artifacts, and cinematic projections. It is moving, atmospheric, and especially compelling for anyone fascinated by history and storytelling.
Paradox Museum Miami: For something a little lighter and more playful, Paradox Museum Miami is filled with optical illusions, upside-down rooms, and mind-bending exhibits that are just as fun to photograph as they are to experience.
Good to Know: Most of these experiences are indoors, making them an ideal option for rain or afternoon heat. Timed-entry tickets are often required, especially on holiday weekends, so reserving in advance is recommended.
Miami's June calendar is one of the fullest the city sees all year, and a little planning goes a long way. The FIFA World Cup matches at Hard Rock Stadium will draw significant crowds throughout the month, so booking hotels, restaurants, and transportation early is worth doing sooner than later. Miami in June can be warm and occasionally rainy, so checking forecasts before outdoor events. However you build your itinerary, the city has more than enough to fill it.
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