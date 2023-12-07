Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff Hosts ‘Silver and Gold’ Celebration for Fashion Designer Malan Breton
Philanthropist and author, Jean Shafiroff held a special ‘Silver and Gold’ cocktail reception in Manhattan to celebrate fashion designer and goodwill ambassador, Malan Breton.
The reception also raised funds to benefit the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. The Center provides mental health services to individuals and families in Palm Beach County who would otherwise be unable to afford the help they so desperately need. In addition, The Center hosts the Old Bags Luncheon which will take place on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024 at The Breakers Palm Beach. The events boasts an extraordinary silent auction offering a variety of new or gently used authentic designer handbags, a beautiful lunch in one of the Breakers’ oceanfront ballrooms and a celebrity speaker.
Notable attendees included: Jean Shafiroff, Malan Breton, Ray Angry, Flo Anthony, Danny Burstein, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, Ian Mellencamp, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Elton Ilirjani, Baayork Lee, Angel Pai, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Baayork Lee, Linda Lew Woo, Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, New York State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, Edgar Batista.
About Jean Shafiroff:
Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of seven charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to 9 different charity galas. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of the underserved, health care, and animal welfare.
Jean serves on the boards of the Southampton Hospital Association, Mission Society of NYC, French Heritage Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, Global Strays, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. A Catholic, she served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of the philanthropy world, both nationally and internationally. Jean Shafiroff is an influencer and has over 1.2m Instagram followers.
About Malan Breton:
Malan Breton is an award-winning fashion designer, singer, actor, costume designer, film director, TV producer, writer, musician, songwriter, producer, and a government-appointed ambassador to Taiwan. Breton trained with a Savile Row Tailor, and one of the World’s foremost couturiers of the 20th century, who trained at Paquin, and Charles James.
His designs have been featured on over 200 magazine covers internationally gracing the covers of Vogue, Elle, Harpers Bazaar, Glamour, GQ, L'Officiel, The Times, Desnudo, The Sunday Express, OK! And others. Malan Breton Collection has been invited to present collections to The British Royal Family, The Government of republic of china (Taiwan) Austria, Thailand, and Shenzhen. And has been featured in Films, Concerts, and red carpets like the Tonys, the Academy Awards, The Sag Awards, Cannes, BAFTA's, and the Oliviers.
The collection has been worn by, to name only a few, Priyanka Chopra, Fan Bing Bing, Janelle Monae, Saweetie, Kylie Minogue, Billy Porter, Lorde, Little Mix, Vivica A Fox, Paula Abdul, Sean Young, Brenda Song, Yoson An, Meagan Good, Bebe Rexha, George Takei, Minnie Driver, Fantasia, Lea Salonga, Hannah Waddingham, Roisin Murphy, Jean Shafiroff and many others.
Malan has received over 83 honors/awards in film, fashion government, media, costume design, film animation from top tier organizations and governments, Malan also is a BAFTA qualifying film director for “immortal”, and achieved a top ten place on the French Music Charts for “something Stupid”.
For more information, please visit MalanBreton.com
I: @malanbreton | P: @malanbreton | X / T: @malanbretonINTL
About Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.
Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.
For more information, please visit www.ctrfam.org
I: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS