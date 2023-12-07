Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff Hosts ‘Silver and Gold’ Celebration for Fashion Designer Malan Breton

About Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.

Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.