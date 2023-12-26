Babor to Launch Limited Edition Collaboration “Welcome to Dreamland” with Abstract Artist Cevin Parker During Miami’s Art Basel

About Cevin Parker:

Abstract Artist CevinParker's art is a journey into the realm of dreams and emotions. He draws inspiration from the subconscious and reflects impulsive visions in his abstract paintings. Each artwork represents a dream or an unprocessed experience, evoking feelings of love, anger, suffering, or happiness. Parker has had sold out shows in Germany, Portugal and Austria. His work can be found in private collections in Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, Canada, Spain, France and Great Britain.