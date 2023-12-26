Babor to Launch Limited Edition Collaboration “Welcome to Dreamland” with Abstract Artist Cevin Parker During Miami’s Art Basel
Miami, FL (November 8, 2023) – Expert skincare brand in collaboration with renowned abstract artist Cevin Parker, will unveil its new limited edition Ampoule Serum Concentrates set featuring the artist’s signature artwork during Miami's Art Basel.
Taking place on Thursday, December 7 from 6:00PM to 10:00PM at the Wynwood Building, the collaboration will showcase exclusive packaging artworks, accompanied by its own AR animation. The artworks can be scanned using a smartphone and will come to life.
’s 14-day limited edition Ampoule Serum Concentrates set called “The Art of Beauty Collection,” is meant for all skin types, and will hydrate, revitalize, and rejuvenate the skin over the course of fourteen days. Six different versions of ’s iconic 7-day Ampoule Serum Concentrates sets under this collaboration including the “Purifying,” “Renewing,” “Glowing,” “Hydrating,” “Resurfacing” and “Lifting” will launch in 2024.
Berlin-based artist Cevin Parker will be at the center of this artistic fusion. His work is characterized by vibrant hues and a unique signature spray technique, rapidly garnering a following of art enthusiasts. What sets Parker’s art apart is the seamless integration of augmented reality (AR) within the physical artworks, allowing viewers to unlock hidden dimensions through AR animations.
Guests at the event can immerse themselves in a world where art and beauty converge. The evening promises a range of exclusive experiences, including BABOR x HydraFacial Treatments where guests can experience special 20-minute customized BABOR treatments to rejuvenate and revitalize their skin; Makeup Touch-Up Stations to freshen up their looks for the night; BABOR’s Product Consultations to explore skincare solutions with personalized skin analysis; and IV Drips courtesy of the biostation, that boost immune systems, providing a well-being Med Spa experience.
BABOR ampoules are highly concentrated serums formulated to target specific skincare concerns, including dullness, aging, tone correction, skin hydration, and more. “BABOR’s presence at Miami’s Art Basel is a strategic move to enhance our brand image, engage with our audience, and leverage existing and new collaborations that align with our values and target markets” says Tim Saunier, President and CEO of BABOR Americas.
Wynwood Building is located at 2750 N.W. 3rd Avenue, Suite 24, Miami, FL.
Founded by biochemist Dr. Michael Babor in 1956, BABOR is Europe’s No. 1 Professional Skincare Brand. Made in Germany, BABOR’s advanced-strength, clean formulations blend powerful ingredients, cutting-edge science and the sensorial feel of a luxury skincare brand to create clinical-grade skincare that delivers visible results without inflammation. BABOR is the flagship brand of third-generation family-owned company BABOR BEAUTY GROUP, a company committed to sustainable business practices and production, reforestation projects, a 30% virgin plastic reduction by 2023 with the goal of operating the most eco-conscious cosmetic company and manufacturing facilities.
Abstract Artist CevinParker's art is a journey into the realm of dreams and emotions. He draws inspiration from the subconscious and reflects impulsive visions in his abstract paintings. Each artwork represents a dream or an unprocessed experience, evoking feelings of love, anger, suffering, or happiness. Parker has had sold out shows in Germany, Portugal and Austria. His work can be found in private collections in Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, Canada, Spain, France and Great Britain.