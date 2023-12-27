Top-5 Events for New Year’s Eve Around London

Your evening at The Dorchester London with a Moet Champagne and canapé reception, a fitting prelude to the festivities ahead. This will segue seamlessly into a lavish banquet, masterminded by The Dorchester's celebrated culinary team, in the iconic Dorchester Ballroom.

Each ticket package offers access to our all-inclusive complimentary bar. Enjoy a diverse selection of premium spirits, exquisite wines, beers, and a variety of soft drinks that will be available throughout the evening.

For a heightened New Year's Eve experience, consider upgrading your ticket to include our Platinum Dinner and Party package. This includes a table closer to the dancefloor, paired wines during dinner, table service complete with a dedicated drinks waiter, ensuring an evening of seamless luxury and enjoyment.

Prices vary, depending on packages ($676 to $8,880 USD)

Tickets are required.

Information provided by New Years Eve London.