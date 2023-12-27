Top-5 Events for New Year’s Eve Around London
New Year’s Eve often rings in activities. Around London are a plethora of events taking place on December 31 and through the early morning of January 1, but we gathered a top 5 list of what we believe are worth your wild. (Note: all events take place on December 31, 2023.)
1. Party: Masquerade Ball at The Dorchester London
Your evening at The Dorchester London with a Moet Champagne and canapé reception, a fitting prelude to the festivities ahead. This will segue seamlessly into a lavish banquet, masterminded by The Dorchester's celebrated culinary team, in the iconic Dorchester Ballroom.
Each ticket package offers access to our all-inclusive complimentary bar. Enjoy a diverse selection of premium spirits, exquisite wines, beers, and a variety of soft drinks that will be available throughout the evening.
For a heightened New Year's Eve experience, consider upgrading your ticket to include our Platinum Dinner and Party package. This includes a table closer to the dancefloor, paired wines during dinner, table service complete with a dedicated drinks waiter, ensuring an evening of seamless luxury and enjoyment.
Prices vary, depending on packages ($676 to $8,880 USD)
Tickets are required.
Information provided by New Years Eve London.
2. Dining: Dinner at The Petersham
With the sounds of live jazz and a special five-course menu curated for New Year’s Eve, spending the evening at The Petersham, the elegant à la carte fine dining restaurant is ideal for those seeking a wonderful meal to ring in 2024.
The five-course meal features scallop carpaccio, cauliflower risotto, and Petersham’s signature tiramisu de Lorenzo. The option for a white truffled supplement and a Barolo or champagne pairing is available.
Prices start £170 per person. Varies ticket times available.
Details:
When: Varies times available throughout the evening
Where: The Petersham, Nightingale Lane, Richmond, Surrey, TW10 6UZ
Contact: 020 8940-7471
3. Family: Afternoon Tea at the Chesterfield Mayfair: Winter Wonderland
For a short time, enjoy The Chesterfield Mayfair as it transforms into a winter wonderland. The menu plays off the season, adding winter flair and Christmas nostalgia. Cakes are sugar-dusted, and teas bring the warmth of snow. Winter Wonderland is fun for the entire family. Vegan, vegetarian and Halal menus are available, as well. Champagne options are available for adults to toast in the new year.
Price runs £75 per person | £85 with a glass of Champagne | £45 for children under 12 but are subject to change for the New Year event. Tickets required.
Details:
When: Various times through New Year’s Eve day and afternoon
Where: The Chesterfield Mayfair, 35 Charles St, Mayfair London, WIJ WEB
Contact: 4420 7491 2622 / recc1@rchmail.com
4. Party&Skate: The Cocoa Butter Club
Don’t only party with your friends, but skate the night away at The Cocoa Butter Club at the Somerset House. Watch performers as they roam the Somerset House through the night and then skate through the ice rink with tunes from acclaimed DJs. Performances from Sadie Sinner The Songbird, Zaki Musa, Miss Cocoa Amore, and The Goddess Gina are sure to have you skating and singing into 2024!
As the clock strikes midnight, join loved ones to watch the fireworks over Somerset House’s River Terrace.
This is a first-come, first-service event, but tickets are encouraged. General admissions start at £60. General admission + skating £80. There is a £2.95 booking fee per order. This is a 18+ event.
Details:
When: Various sessions throughout the evening. Book tickets to secure time.
Where: Contact 0343 208 1497 / visitor@somersethouse.org.uk
5. Embargo Republica: Disco-Ball New Year’s Eve
Dance your way into the New Year for a classic evening with Embargo Republica! Join for a night of glitz, glamour, and disco fever at the Disco Ball-themed New Year's Eve. Drink, dance, and laugh with your friends into 2024!
Tickets start at £15. VIP packages that include exclusive seating, bottle service, and a dedicated concierge are available for purchase.
Details:
When: Doors open at 10 p.m.
Where: Embargo Republica, 533B King's Road, Chelsea London SW10 0TZ
Contact: 0203 475 2653 / promotions@embargorepublica.com