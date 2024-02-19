Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff Hosts Luncheon in Honor of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation

Jean Shafiroff, philanthropist, television host, and author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make A Life By What You Give, hosted a luncheon at Café Boulud at The Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, FL in honor the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation.
The luncheon was attended by a group of guests and supporters of the work of the Foundation. Those in attendance included Jean Shafiroff, Martin Shafiroff, Ava Roosevelt, Lee Black, Harry Cooper, Bob Roberts, Camilla Webster, Kim Dryer, Meg McCartney, Alex Hamer, Pamela O'Connor, Anka Palitz, CeCe Black, Rick Rose, Pamala Wright, Paola Rosenshein, Arnie Rosenshein, David Sweet and Christopher Twardy.
Jean Shafiroff spoke about the research work that the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation performs, “I am deeply moved by the incredible work the Waxman Foundation funds to discover new treatments for cancer. I am inspired by their Institute Without WallsTM program which requires scientists to work together to speed up the pace of research.” She also spoke about how Dr. Waxman treated and gave great advice to her father regarding his cancer who lived on until the age of 93.
Jean and Martin Shafiroff made a donation in honor of their guests to the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF).
Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to nine different charity galas. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of the underserved, health care, and animal welfare.
Jean serves on the boards of the Southampton Hospital Association, Mission Society of NYC, French Heritage Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, Global Strays, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. A Catholic, she served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of the philanthropy world, both nationally and internationally. Jean Shafiroff is an influencer with 1.2m Instagram followers.
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.