Savoring the Extraordinary: A Journey Through Miami's Culinary Landscape at SOBEWFF®

“We are very excited to announce that Regener8 Farm will be the very first local farm to be hosting an event for the SOBEWFF with Zak The Baker, Chef Mike Beltran from Ariete and Chef Jose Mendin from Pubelly. This special dinner will showcase our regional cuisine, celebrating local food, farms and chefs. The chefs will be using only ingredients grown, raised, or caught South of Lake Okeechobee, including many items from our own farm and other local farms in the area. The event will be held under our Seminole Chickee Hut with the backdrop of our fields and beautiful gardens on our 34-acre farm and future retreat.”

David Centner, Founder, Regener8 Farm & Retreat