Sixty Vines Hosts “Pours For Purpose”, an Evening to Give Back and Support Three Notable Community Non-Profits

Boca Raton, FL March 11, 2024 — Join together for a night in celebration of cultural exploration, wine education, and global cuisine at Sixty Vines in Boca Raton while supporting three local causes: The Junior League, Lynn Cancer Institute’s Go Pink Challenge, and the Boca Raton Police Foundation. In working with three causes, Sixty Vines endeavors to provide vital assistance to those in need in our area.
Date: Monday, March 11, 2024
Time: 6:00-8 PM
Location Sixty Vines Boca Raton
Price: $75
Ticketing Link: Pours For Purpose
"Pours For Purpose - A Community Charity Celebration" is far beyond a wine tasting event; it's an opportunity for the community to come together in support of local causes while enjoying the finest wines and culinary delights.
SIP: Explore 60 pours from Sixty Vines' sustainable wine tap wall – have a taste, grab a glass, or build your own flight! (Sixty Vines spared over 144,000 bottles and corks from landfills in 2023).
SAVOR: Experience abundance! Expect expansive charcuterie boards and a whirlwind of tastings from their award-winning menu. Discover flavors inspired by wine countries around the globe at our grazing tables.
EXPERIENCE: Discover the positive impact wine in kegs has on our environment, enjoy 'pinkies down' fun with popular yard games on the patio.
GIVE: Tour the silent auction tables in support of the benefiting charities, featuring a trip to wine country, a chef dinner for 10, a beach cruiser bike, a cork mosaic and more.
EXPLORE: Be transported to Spain with wines, tapas, and more in Sixty Vines’ Greenhouse!
Your ticket not only grants you access to an exclusive wine and culinary journey but also aids in supporting your preferred charity:
Go Pink Challenge: Proceeds from the Go Pink Challenge benefit breast cancer programs and services at the Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute and the Schmidt Family Center for Breast Care
The Boca Raton Police Foundation: Proceeds from this event will help provide the newest and most up-to-date equipment, technology and training to improve public safety, impact officer readiness, and enhance our quality of life
Junior League of Boca Raton:
"We're excited to invite our guests (new & recurring) to celebrate ," said Tony Diaz, General Manager of Sixty Vines. "In alignment with our sustainability model, we want to also be able to partner with our local charities to support them in their missions.” The “Pours For Purpose” celebration offers Boca an opportunity to experience phenomenal wines & food in a fun, “pinkies down” way.”
To RSVP and purchase tickets, please visit Pours For Purpose.
About Sixty Vines
Often referred to as “the wine lover’s restaurant,” Sixty Vines is a globally inspired and seasonally sourced restaurant that transports your senses to some of the best wine regions in the world. Sixty Vines’ innovative and eco-friendly wine on tap program provides guests with the closest ‘from the barrel’ tasting experience. Sixty Vines has eight restaurants in Plano, Dallas, Houston, and The Woodlands, Texas; Winter Park, Miami and Boca Raton, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.