The 63rd Annual Quadrille Ball

The Quadrille Stipend Fund could not succeed without the continued and generous support of corporate sponsors, individual patrons, and other private donors. Financial and non-monetary donations help the Germanistic Society of America award its scholarships to outstanding students from the United States and Germany. The Quadrille Ball would like to thank Sponsors including, The Mejean Family Foundation (Ful Scholarship Sponsor), Microsoft, The Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, The Max Kade Foundation and Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Shiva (Platinum Sponsors).