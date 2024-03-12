Dr. Christina Rahm and Clayton Thomas Introduce ROOT Brands at GBK Brand Bar’s 15th Annual Oscar Luxury Lounge

The Biggest Award night in Hollywood, brought out the brightest stars in Entertainment for GBK Brand Bar’s 15th Annual Oscar Luxury Lounge at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Presented by CARE A2+. GBK Brand Bar presented select guests over $100,000 over in various gifts, including wellness items from the ROOT Brands - products designed to support the body’s natural detoxification process and promote overall well-being, De’Longhi Coffee Makers, 7 different travel getaways, (African Safari, Turks & Caicos, Greece, and many others) Electronics, Jewelry, and 20 other exciting giveaways. As always, there was an amazing selection of beverages & food to nibble on, as well as music from DJ Kara keeping the guests entertained from the moment they entered.
Special Guests included Oscar winner Viola Davis, Emmy winners Storm Reid, Neil Patrick Harris, and Ricki Lake, as well as stars of Oscar Nominated films such as Scott Evans & Anna Cruz Kayne (Barbie), Janae Collins, William Belieau, Jillian Dion, Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Reagan To (Elemental). Other Oscar Nominees stopped by such as Nazrin Choudhury (Red, White & Blue), Tal Kantor, Amit Gicelter (Short Letter to a Pig), Misan Harriman (The After), Lasse Lyskjaere Noer (Knight of Fortune), and Vincente Rene Lortie (Invincible). Other notable guests included Cedric the Entertainer, Adina Porter, Cheech Marin, Championship Coach Doc Rivers, Brian Shaw, Joe Russo, Cat Cora, Samantha Hanratty, Sofia Sanchez, Penelope Ann Miller, Eric Roberts, Rick Glassman, Christopher McDonald, DJ Tracy Young, Sonyae, Akbar Gbajabiamia, Violet McGraw, Victoria Tate, Jai Rodriguez, Shaun Toub, Armin Amiri, and Calah Lane just to name a few.
